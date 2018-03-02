Sheriff's reports for Feb. 24-25

Feb. 24

Latoya Marie McDuffie, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Lisa Michelle Peek, 49, of Cookeville, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500, criminal impersonation and criminal trespass.

Ashley Nicole Sykes, 30, of Santa Fe, Texas, was charged with criminal impersonation, violation of probation, possession of schedule I, manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, evading arrest, drug paraphernalia, theft of property worth between $1,000 and $2,500, possession of schedule IV, failure to pay child support and failure to appear.

Travis Wayne Thomas, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of property worth less than $1,000 and parole violation.

Christy Nicole Waller, 25, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Tammie Denise White, 57, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Timberly Ann Wiloth, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Amy Pauline Wimpee-Reynolds, 29, of Asheville, North Carolina, was charged with two counts of simple drug possession.

Jerry Don Young, 36, of Hickman, was charged with violation of probation.

Feb. 25

Janice Kay Brewington, 61, of Lebanon, was charged with evading arrest and violation of probation.

Matthew Austin Dillon, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

Cameron Michael Edafe, 25, of Nashville, was charged with possession of a weapon while under the influence and unlawful carry and possession of a weapon.

Terry Allan England, 57, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession, giving a false report or information to an officer and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Devaunte Che’Ran Harlan, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession.

Shaun Wesley Henley, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and simple drug possession.

Daniel Lee Hudson, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness.

Justin Ryan Jordan, 21, of Gallatin, was charged with DUI.

Katherine Ruth Moffett, 29, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with reckless driving.

Benjamin Winston Rickett, 29, of Brush Creek, was charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and emergency committal.

