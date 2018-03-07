Sheriff's reports for Feb. 28 - March1

Feb. 28

Terria Carla Daniel, 44, of Hendersonville, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Michael Wayne Flanigan, 21, of Cookeville, was charged with failure to appear.

Amber Nichole Knotts, 38, of Gallatin, was charged with public drunkenness.

Maximino Melgar, 49, of White House, was charged with public drunkenness and simple drug possession.

Chris Allen Moheng, 27, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with reckless endangerment.

Katherine Suzanne Persich, 42, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with three counts of failure to appear and two counts of violation of probation.

Donald Wayne Pickett, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Robert Bernard Pride, 31, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Dionte Laron Smith, 22, of Murfreesboro, was charged with aggravated robbery and criminal conspiracy.

Jordan Danzelle Stanton, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault, domestic assault and two counts of simple drug possession.

Amanda Nicole Ward, 31, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Timothy Scott Wilson, 32, of Riddleton, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 1

Gregory Levon Brown, 26, of Antioch, was charged with aggravated assault.

Cedric Lutrell Burleson, 36, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Charles Eugene Duke, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Brooke Evans, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Samantha Lauren Farthing, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Calvin Fisher, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Shawn Anthony Newhouse, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession.

Ryan Allen Robertson, 38, of St. Louis, Missouri, was charged with public drunkenness.

Dawn Jean Stuard, 58, of Springfield, was charged with simple drug possession.

Max Melvin Szczublewski, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault, manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, simple drug possession, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marraina Marie Vaughan, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Caroline Michelle York, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

–Staff Reports