Sheriff's reports for March 2-3

March 2

Erika Janet Aguilar, 23, of Smyrna, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Mary Kay Ahhaitty, 38, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness.

Lorenzo Dondrell Butler, 36, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Jerry Wayne Herndon, 44, of Lebanon, was charged with emergency committal.

John Kie Knoll, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Michael Keith Mann, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Russell Brandon Moss, 28, of Sparta, was serving weekend time.

Donald Wayne Pickett, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Thomas Brian Seay, 40, of Nashville, was serving weekend time.

Deisree Renee Sircy, 29, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Laura Allison St. John, 31, of Nashville, was charged with counterfeit controlled substance, simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lisa Ellen Stafford, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with unauthorized use of an automobile or joyriding.

Matthew Bates Stithem, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Samantha Renae West, 24, of Santa Fe, was charged with failure to appear.

Adrian Markeal Wright, 33, of Hartsville, was charged with DUI.

March 3

James Elmore Adams, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and DUI.

Georgie Ray Carver, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Andrew Phillip Chaffee, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Todd Andrew Hansen, 39, of Bayside, California, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Brian Keith Harris, 43, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Nicholas Todd Hendricks, 52, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Kalen Devon Hickombottom, 31, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Brandon Lee Jewell, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

