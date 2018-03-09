Sheriff's reports for March 3-4

March 3

Isiah Corleone Manier, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and criminal impersonation.

Cleonus Monte Mitchell, 23, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Brandon Rondale Moore, 36, of Sevierville, was charged with violation of probation.

Christopher Nathan Mount, 27, of Knoxville, was charged with public drunkenness and resisting arrest.

Daniel Christopher Post, 48, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear.

Tracy Danielle Tedarden, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and public drunkenness.

Spencer Max Tegarden, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault, public drunkenness, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and vandalism.

Terry Glenn Towery, 56, of Smyrna, was charged with DUI.

Joann Pedigo Vaughn, 63, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Leon Narado Walden, 28, of Nashville, was charged with leaving the scene with property damage, failure to give immediate notice on an accident and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

March 4

Julia Irene Benton, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Ashley Dawn Duncan, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, simple drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of probation and public drunkenness.

Samantha Dawn Follmer, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Jarrett Darnail Guy, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Shawn Anthony Harris, 36, of Watertown, was charged with DUI.

Javier Martinez-Tolentino, 23, of Old Hickory, was charged with criminal simulation, public drunkenness and domestic assault.

Sean Charles Nagy, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Darin Todd Parton, 49, of Johnson City, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Lillian Cano Rocha, 19, of McMinville, was charged with underage consumption.

Chester Ray Rogers, 67, of Lebanon, was charged with leaving the scene with death or personal injury and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

William Paul Smith, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

–Staff Reports