Sheriff's reports for March 4-6

March 4

Danielle Lynn Tavakoly, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness.

Joseph Ryan Taylor, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal attempt.

Marvin Durrell Whitmon, 36, of Lavergne, was charged with prohibited weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple drug possession.

March 5

William Austin Crawley, 20, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Isaac Jerrod Douglas, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jerry Douglas Groom, 53, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness.

Andrew David Harmon, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

John Paul Israel, 24, of Clarksville, was charged with violation of probation.

Mark Mitchelle Jackson, 48, of Carthage, was charged with leaving the scene with property damage and DUI.

Alexander Pierre Johsnon, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property, vandalism and aggravated burglary.

Lakarrah Yvette Lattimore, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with vandalism worth less than $1,000 and domestic assault.

James Michael Lockhart, 29, of Frisco, Texas, was charged with identity theft, three counts of possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and three counts of theft of property.

Matthey Caleb Monroe, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with prohibited tobacco by minors.

Lisa Diane Rollin, 43, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Buford Harold Shuler, 55, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Patience Uwimana, 20, of Nashville, was charged with evading arrest.

Joshua Wayne Vaine, 31, of Mt. Juliet, was held for court.

Stephanie Lynn Vaine, 30, of Westmoreland, was held for court.

March 6

David Lee Asbridge, 41, of Hartsville, was charged with violation or probation.

Wanda Gail Bowman, 66, of Lafayette, was charged with violation of probation.

William Douglas Caldwell, 39, of Goodletsville, was charged with failure to appear and evading arrest.

Jackie Oniel Davis, 31, of Watertown, was charged with domestic assault.

Floyd Wesley Ezell, 48, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

Daren Suzanne Ezell, 49, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with tampering or fabricating evidence.

