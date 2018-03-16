Sheriff's reports for March 9-10

March 9

Jason Lee Sharp, 36, of Princeton, Kentucky, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500, possession of drug paraphernalia and violating protection order.

Bemen Shehata, 35, of LaVergne, was charged with possession of an illegal synthetic substance.

Christopher Dale Strub, 35, of Nashville, was charged with criminal trespass and violation of probation.

Amanda Nicole Ward, 31, of Murfreesboro, was charged with failure to appear.

Dylan Taylor Webb, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

Deshawn Marqueze White, 22, of Madison, was charged with DUI and failure to appear.

Brian Thomas Woods, 40, of Old Hickory, was charged with criminal trespass and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

March 10

Darko Anusic, 37, of Nashville, was charged with two counts of simple drug possession.

Jessica Nicole Bingham, 28, of LaVergne, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Julius Birdine Jr, 41, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Carrington Shaquille Butler, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property and fugitive from justice.

Kenneth Marcello Cobb, 44, of Chicago, Illinois, was charged with theft of property worth between $10,000 and $60,000, vandalism and aggravated criminal trespass.

Carrie Amanda Cripps, 42, of Watertown, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, four counts of simple drug possession, possession of a legend drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reginald Darnell Davis, 58, of Gordonsville, was charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Amy Lynn Hill, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Betty Key Jarvis, 57, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Zacharey Montgomery Reeves, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness.

Jonathan Tandy Rudolph, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Vanessa Lea See, 28, of Murfreesboro, was charged with failure to appear.

Tanner Alan Stricklin, 19, of Murfreesboro, was charged with domestic assault.

