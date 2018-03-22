Sheriff's reports for March 14-15

March 14

Shanna Lanae Washer, 39, of Gordonsville, was charged with DUI, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, violation of probation and simple drug possession.

Aaron Brent Zipp, 38, of Nashville, was charged with failure to pay child support.

March 15

Brandon Dale Baker, 30, of Gladeville, was charged with violation of probation.

Allan Rashad Briggs, 26, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Brandon Allen Campbell, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

James Michael Cooper, 29, of Castalian Springs, was charged with DUI, violation of probation and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Michael Eugene Cotton, 40, of Nashville, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale and criminal responsibility.

Michael Eugene Cotton, 22, of Nashville, was charged with simple drug possession and criminal responsibility.

Brenda Hoggert Flemming, 56, of Nashville, was charged with criminal impersonation and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Anthony William Trey Goodall, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple drug possession.

Chelsie Page Henderson, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property.

Elizabeth Ann Hockert, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Tamra Trivette Jennings, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with unauthorized use of an automobile.

Jeffrey Adam Larson, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Matthew Watts Lawson, 32, of Madison, was charged with failure to appear.

Enrique Adelaido Lomas, 24, of Dowelltown, was charged with violation of probation.

Heather Nicole Lynn, 23, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of property worth between $2,500 and $10,000.

Matthew Neely Lynn, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property worth between $2,500 and $10,000.

Charles Andrew Martin, 52, of Gallatin, was charged with DUI.

Walter Farrell Pittman, 51, of Crossville, was charged with failure to appear.

Brittany Catherine Pominski, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

