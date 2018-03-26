Sheriff's reports for March 16-17

March 16

Domonic Akime Strong, 28, of Old Hickory, was charged with violation of probation.

Kyle James True, 28, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Edilio Vasquez-Perez, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal impersonation and driving without a license.

Kenneth Elden Walker, 45, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of assault.

Brenden Dean Walz, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with disorderly conduct and emergency committal.

March 17

Regina Hollis Adams, 55, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI< simple drug possession, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and possession of a legend drug.

James Zachary Allen, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Randall Scott Bailey, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with violating conditional release.

Kimberly Melissa Bowen, 38, of Nashville, was charged with criminal trespass and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Amber Marie Breeding, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Demencia Danny Cruz, 36, of Murfreesboro, was charged with failure to appear.

Trenton Shay Dunaway, 25, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Christopher Lee Earps, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

March 18

Ernest Akoto Agyemang, 31, of Antioch, was charged with public drunkenness.

Earl James Barber, 30, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Shelly Faye Beene, 36, of Nashville, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Robert Patton Birdwell, 44, of Old Hickory, was charged with simple drug possession and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Christopher Lee Brewster, 30, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with false imprisonment, two counts of aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

David Glen Cole, 55, of Watertown, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Amanda Leeann Cook, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession, manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

