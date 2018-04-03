Sheriff's Reports for March 24 and 25

March 24

Patrick Charles Decker, 43, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Jamie Lynn Flenner, 46, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Hailey Marie Harris, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

James Edwin Harris, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Steven Lamont Hill, 41, of Nashville, was charged with criminal simulation, theft of property worth less than $1,000 and two counts of forgery or passing a forged instrument.

Tommy Ray Mathis, 47, of Smithville, was charged with failure to pay child support.

John Wesley Meadows, 20, of Cedar Hill, was charged with simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gracen Nicole Mullins, 22, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Terrance Lamont Rice, 45, of Old Hickory, was charged with three counts of failure to appear and violation of probation.

Jerrod Quinn Williams, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

March 25

Mendy Fay Adams, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Marcus Raymond Allen, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Cory Daniel Baltz, 31, of Nashville, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and simple drug possession.

Kayla Nicole Barger, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of a legend drug.

Alyssa Corprew Beltran, 43, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Matthew Brian Bessette, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to child support.

Jacee Rae Dies, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession.

Benjamin Lee Diserens, 37, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Rory D’Andre Johnson, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with violating conditional release.

Javad Karimzadeh, 52, of Nashville, was charged with public drunkenness.

Justin Andrew Morgan, 26, of Watertown, was charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment and interference with emergency calls.

– Staff Reports