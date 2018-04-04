Sheriff's Reports for March 25-26

March 25

Angelo Demarco Patterson, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Jacob Allen Robins, 26, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Gerardo Orlando Valdez, 19, of Nashville, was charged with driving without a license, tampering with or fabricating evidence, simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christian Price Vines, 27, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Stephen James Webber, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

March 26

Robert James Benson, 29, of Tullahoma, was charged with violation of probation.

Jamie Lee Boyd, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Shane Monroe Calahan, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Tony Wayne Campbell, 31, of Lewisburg, was charged with theft of property.

Linda Nel Carey, 54, of Lancaster, was charged with three counts of simple possession of drugs.

Anthony Thad Delconte, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Debbie Ann Deconte, 46, of Old Hickory, was charged with domestic assault.

Travis Lee Garrett, 37, of Rickman, was charged with violation of probation.

Jessica Faye Hesson, 30, of Carthage, was charged with failure to appear, bond jumping and violation of probation.

Christopher Lewis Jabonski, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Jatavius Demon Jackson, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with misdemeanor evading arrest.

Anthony Royce Kirkland, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was held for court.

Renee Elizabeth Lundy, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Christopher Bryan Maynard, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal violation of probation.

Rebecca Ann McIntyre, 44, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, simple possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and DUI.

Don John Metivier, 26, of Nashville, was charged with driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Calvin Murray, 52, of Nashville, was held for court.

