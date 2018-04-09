Sheriff's reports for March 28-29

March 28

Maurice Travon Johnson, 53, of Antioch, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Darrell Tommy Jones, 56, of Cookeville, was charged with theft of property worth between $10,000 and $60,000 and fraudulent home improvement services provider.

Jackie May, 41, of Lynn, Massachusetts, was charged with public drunkenness.

Zakery Austin Mays, 19, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Brandon Lee Murphy, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, two counts of violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear.

Sonya Michea Peterson, 56, of Nashville, was charged with two counts of simple drug possession and DUI.

David Anthony Reagan, 39, of Orlinda, was charged with failure to appear.

David Max Trotter, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Emmit Andres Umana, 26, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Jason Jerome Vetetoe, 35, of Hartsville, was held for court.

Jose Luis Viera Crespo, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault and interference with emergency calls.

Derrick Edward White, 27, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

John Dale Winter, 51, of Mt. Juliet, was held for court.

Michael Wayne Woodard, 50, of Lebanon, was held for court.

March 29

Amy Marie Adams, 38, of Shelbyville, was charged with failure to appear.

Steven Latrail Anderson, 23, of Madison, was charged with domestic assault.

George Andrew Chaney, 30, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Jhonta Marquis Garrett, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Larry Thomas Harris, 68, of Lebanon, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale.

Ronald Davis Harris, 47, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Jennifer Marie Johnston, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a legend drug and two counts of simple drug possession.

Rebecca Annette Martin, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

– Staff Reports