Sheriff's reports for March 29-30

March 29

Dereus Bernard McNeal, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with habitual offense of a motor vehicle and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Jacob Ross Nopens, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Timothy Leon Poore, 38, of Portland, was charged with failure to appear.

Ryan David Reinoehl, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of domestic assault.

Marvin Jacob Robinson, 58, of Lebanon, was charged with identity theft, possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and theft of property worth less than $1,000.

Thomas Edward Shockley, 31, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Reginald Lee Talley, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of failure to appear, possession and manufacture with intent for resale, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, simple drug possession, two counts of failure to pay child support, possession of drug paraphernalia, contempt of court and parole violation.

Crystal Gaile Wilson, 34, of Hartsville, was charged with criminal trespass and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Sharon Dawn Womack, 39, of Kingston Springs, was charged with failure to appear.

March 30

Leaha Ann Aldridge, 40, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Brandon Corey Anderson, 24, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear.

Tyler Andrew Blevins, 27, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Lance Reed Bly, 29, of Goodletsville, was charged with two counts of forgery or passing a forged instrument and theft of property worth less than $1,000.

Christi Lyn Bowman, 40, of Nashville, was charged with DUI.

Blake Michael Burris, 40, of Old Hickory, was charged with DUI, failure to give immediate notice on an accident and leaving the scene with property damage.

Feliciano Garcia Campean, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was serving weekend time.

Alton Delmore Hollis, 69, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Derrick Antoine Johnson, 47, of Lebanon, was charged with habitual offense of a motor vehicle.

Melvin Keeley, 61, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

– Staff Reports