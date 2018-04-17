Sheriff's Reports for April 3-4

April 3

Magen Nicole Adams, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with contempt of court.

Roy Gene Azevedo, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with violating conditional release.

Kendra Wynette Bass, 39, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Jaquise Mandrell Bingham, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Alexis Jade Binkley, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated burglary and two counts of assault.

Frank Denver Bowers, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Randall Lee Collins, 60, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI and resisting arrest.

Steven Radford Comstock, 26, of Carthage, was charged with violation of probation.

Natasha Michelle Correa, 32, of Smithville, was charged with violation of probation.

Sharon Lynn Crowe, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Timothy Martel Dotson, 46, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear.

Peter Kenneth Lewis, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Ryan Thomas Millwee, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with contempt of court.

Brett Allen Nelson, 40, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Mario Christopher Savoy, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

William Paul Smith, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Christopher Michael Walters, 30, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with resisting arrest.

Daniel Coby Williams, 30, of Hendersonville, was charged with simple drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness.

April 4

Robert Eugene Burnett, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000 and parole violation.

Stephen Michael Burrows, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession and public drunkenness.

Milton Dale Butler, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and two counts of failure to appear.

Whitney Katelyn Davis, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Darren Devon Douglas, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, simple drug possession, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

– Staff Reports