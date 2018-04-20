Sheriff's reports for April 5-6, 2018

April 5

Erica Frances Willey, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with habitual offense with a motor vehicle, criminal trespass and theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

Brian Douglas Wix, 26, of Hartsville, was charged with DUI.

Letasha Shannet Wright, 31, of Hartsville, was charged with violation of probation.

April 6

Jordan Kyle Adcock, 25, of Cookeville, was charged with failure to appear.

Michael Steven Baptiste, 26, of Nunley, was charged with violation of probation.

Javier Benavides, 30, of Hermitage, was charged with failure to appear.

Joshua Steven Dearmon, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and violation of probation.

David Dohotariu, 21, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Angela Linton Driver, 42, of Angola, Indiana, was charged with failure to appear.

Jennifer Lynn Flint, 29, of LaVergne, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Tyler Shawn Fowler, 23, of Carthage, was charged with failure to appear.

Joseph Christopher Hendry, 23, of Nashville, was held for court.

William Joseph Kelly, 41, of Smyrna, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Dustin Adam McBurnett, 31, of Gallatin, was charged with violation of probation.

Russell Eugene Neely, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession, public drunkenness and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dalton Lee Noles, 20, of Red Boiling Springs, was charged with simple drug possession.

Steven Allen Purkerson, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with pubic drunkenness.

Sharon Renee Roberts, 31, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

William Ray Rudd, 53, of Old Hickory, was serving weekend time.

Roy Salter, 53, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Barbara Sue Sanders, 59, of Hartsville, was charged with violation of probation.

Travis Lemonte Stevenson, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Shaun Daniel Stuard, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation, leaving the scene with death or personal injury, two counts of driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and duty to give information and render aid.