Sheriff's reports for April 7-8

April 7

Beth Shelton Gant, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Brooke Elaine Kline, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with assault.

Steven Allen Purkerson, 37, of Watertown, was charged with public drunkenness.

Jess Hansen Sandberg, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

James Edward Walden, 33, of Hartsville, was charged with criminal impersonation.

Pamela Clarie Zanardi, 23, of Nashville, was charged with theft of merchandise worth more than $1,000 and theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

April 8

Auston Michael Boyer, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

David Michael Brewster, 43, of Hartsville, was charged with violation of probation.

Rantavius Jamal Cowan, 29, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Jordan Leeray Duke, 22, of Carthage, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, two counts of simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Beth Ann Fry, 34, of Winfield, was charged with violating protection order.

Lazerus Sam Hibbett, 24, of Cross Plains, was charged with vandalism.

Ashley Michelle McKinnon, 30, of Manchester, was charged with resisting arrest and simple drug possession.

Dakota Shane O’Daniel, 20, of Madison, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Olivia Taylor Sircy, 22, of Carthage, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, two counts of simple drug possession, vandalism and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Edwin Lee Steakley, 38, of Hartsville, was charged with theft of property worth between $10,000 and $60,000.

Antwan Devon Stokes, 41, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violating conditional release.

Brooks Harrison Thomas, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of simple drug possession, manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

