Sheriff's reports for April 9-10

April 9

Kristofor Daniel Adams, 34, of Columbia, was charged with failure to appear and contempt of court.

Jaleeya Vershay Akins, 20, of Portland, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

Caleb Dylan Alsup, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with assault.

Harrison Drew Alsup, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with assault.

Oliver Lynn Baxley, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

Rachel Miles Bennett, 46, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Charles Stephen Thomas Blackburn, 46, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of rape of a child less than 13 years old.

Spencer Alan Boston, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with prohibited tobacco by minors and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lindsey Nicole Cleghorn, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Brittany Nicole English-Barrett, 25, of Lafayette, was charged with failure to appear.

Jarrett Darnail Guy, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Breana Nicole Hunter, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Chad Edwin Moore, 43, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Deshaun Martaze Nevels, 26, of Antioch, was charged with violation of probation.

Gregory Mashawn Seay, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Janice Clare Smith, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Kayla Nicole Tramel, 25, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear and domestic assault.

Timothy Deroy Wethington, 51, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

April 10

Belynda Sue Beswick, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of assault and resisting arrest.

Jeremy Frank Bowen, 23, of Greenbrier, was charged with theft of property worth between $1,000 and $2,500.

Demetrious Abdul Coleman, 43, of Hermitage, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and violation of probation.

Natasha Michelle Correa, 32, of Smithville, was charged with violation of probation.

– Staff Reports