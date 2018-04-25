Sheriff's reports for April 10-11

April 10

Antonio Marquis Crockett, 19, of Nashville, was charged with theft of property worth between $1,000 and $2,500 and assault.

Daniel Louis Dillard, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Amanda Kay Fowler, 24, of Murfreesboro, was charged with DUI.

Robert Wallace Gray, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Ciara Brooke Hackett, 18, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with aggravated assault.

Christopher John Hargrove, 33, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation and theft of property.

Larry Thomas Harris, 68, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Amber Elizabeth Henderson, 26, of Hartsville, was charged with failure to appear, five counts of simple drug possession and public drunkenness.

Isiah Corleone Manier, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Najah Sabreen Meredith, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Bobby Jane Minchey, 39, of Madison, was charged with contempt of court and failure to appear.

Jonathan Keith Scott, 45, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Megan Chelsea Smith, 22, of Bonaqua, was charged with failure to appear.

Tari Lynn Stinson, 36, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Ryan Leigh Thompson, 40, of Goodletsville, was charged with violation of probation.

Jacob Thomas Trackwell, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with identity theft, seven counts of possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, theft of property worth less than $1,000, criminal attempt and two counts of forgery or passing a forged instrument.

Buay Tut Wal, 30, of Antioch, was charged with failure to appear.

Danny Dean Willard, 61, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Zachary Harold Williams, 41, of Carthage, was held for court.

Robyn Alesha Wilmoth, 29, of Murfreesboro, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, public drunkenness and possession of drug paraphernalia.

April 11

Billy Joe Bain, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

– Staff Reports