Sheriff's reports for April 12-13

April 12

David Michael Jones, 37, of Joelton, was charged with violation of probation.

William Frank Jones, 37, of Joelton, was charged with violation of probation.

Denisha Seree Majors, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear, public drunkenness and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Rebecca Ann McIntyre, 44, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and violation of probation.

Justin Emil Meyers, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Eric Franklin Moore, 36, of Cookeville, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, habitual offense with a motor vehicle, theft of property, DUI, resisting arrest and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage.

Tristan Ashley Newsom, 33, of Smyrna, was held for court.

Leonard Eugene Rowe, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property, criminal impersonation, use of stolen plates and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Jamie Lanthia Stroud, 32, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Christopher David Waller, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear, violation of probation, theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000, theft of property, evading arrest and two counts of violation of probation.

Sherry Ann Wayne, 42, of Carthage, was charged with failure to appear.

Anthony Tyler Willard, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI, simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

April 13

Diesah Rose Andrews, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of simple drug possession.

Michael Donovan Bagley, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of counterfeit controlled substance.

Walter Ned Baker, 48, of Watertown, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Leonel Felipe Barrera, 36, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

William Alden Berry, 48, of Smyrna, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Marki Denise Bettencourt, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and sale of schedule II drugs.

