Sheriff's Reports for April 13-16

April 13

Ali Dejuan Talley, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

Timothy Lorenzo Wade, 27, of Nashville, was held for court.

Sidney Nathaniel Weir, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession, possession and manufacture with intent for resale and violation of probation.

James Zachary York, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of manufacture, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal conspiracy.

April 14

Justin Jordan Barnes, 34, of Hermitage, was charged with failure to pay child support.

John Edward Davey, 34, of Shelbyville, was charged with failure to appear.

Kenneth Todd Dickerson, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Mohammad Abbas Fadhil, 24, of Smyrna, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple drug possession and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Gracen Brooke Gann, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness and underage consumption.

Robert Allen Harper, 45, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Brayden Andrew Huff, 21, of Knoxville, was charged with public drunkenness.

Leslie Yvonne Jones, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Megan Leigh Lewis, 24, of Goodlettsville, was charged with custodial interference.

Kristen Pettersen Morrison, 45, of Nashville, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Robert Bernard Pride, 31, of Nashville, was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful carry and possession of a weapon.

Ronald Lawson Swartz, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Clarence Hurbert Tomlinson, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Dammion Devante Wright, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with assault.

April 15

James Everett Brown, 33, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Clifton Gerald Crutcher, 50, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon while under the influence.

Donald Earl Davidson, 57, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness.

Dustin Baker Kingsland, 28, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Travis Lynn McVey, 48, of Murfreesboro, was charged with DUI.

Aubrey Sylvester Pratt, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness and simple drug possession.

Samuel Adam Roberts, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Christopher Lee Scruggs, 33, of Carthage, was charged with three counts of failure to appear.

Amanda Nicole Ward, 31, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Lagregory Jerome Weir, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and failure to pay child support.

April 16

Cameron Wesley Bass, 29, of Columbia, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Kimberly Michelle Bateman, 43, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Oliver Lynn Baxley, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with violating conditional release.

Rontez Fontaine Clay, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Larry Neil Cole, 28, of Murfreesboro, was charged with contempt of court.

Terry Wayne Daniels, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with purchase of immediate meth precursor.

Joseph David Demaio, 34, of Goton, Connecticut, was held for court.

Patrick Michael Forsythe, 19, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Carissa Nicole Giroux, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear, failure to pay child support and violation of probation.

Jimmie Eugene Goodloe, 25, of Nashville, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Megan Elise Gregory, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Todd Andrew Hansen, 39, of Bayside, California, was charged with violation of probation.

Lori Anne Harville, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Kaleigh Nichole Huskey, 22, of Denver, Colorado, was charged with failure to appear.

Brandon Wayne Hutchings, 29, of Sparta, was held for court.

Donald Eric Ingram, 32, of Goodletsville, was charged with evading arrest, two counts of criminal trespass and three counts of theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

Denise Anne Ivers, 47, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Geary Neville Jackson, 62, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of convicted felon carrying a firearm, three counts of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, drug paraphernalia, two counts of simple drug possession and four counts of sale of schedule II drugs.

Randall Dean Jackson, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

Brandon Michael Jennings, 31, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Louisa Johnson-Weilbaechedenise, 29, of Portland, was charged with violation of probation.

Megan Elizabeth Lavery, 23, of Old Hickory, was charged with violation of probation.

Deisaray Kerstin Lovelace, 25, of Nashville, was charged with contempt of court.

Allyn Demario Manson, 32, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with three counts of simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tashina Christine McDonald, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dequan Cleamonte Robinson, 21, of Nashville, was charged with contempt of court.

James Benjamin Sanders, 47, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Jeffrey Thomas Smith, 30, of White House, was charged with failure to appear.

Yamial Orlando Suarez, 51, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Andrew McIlwain Thomas, 22, of Hartsville, was charged with violation of probation and criminal impersonation.

Shyanne Leone White, 24, of LaFayette, was charged with contempt of court.

– Staff Reports