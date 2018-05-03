Sheriff's Reports for April 20

April 20

Jeremy Sharif Bender, 30, of Mt. Juliet, was held for court.

Antonio Lajuan Cathey, 26, of Mt. Pleasant, was charged with failure to appear.

Matthew Wayne Clayton, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Carla Maria Coggins, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with violating conditional release and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jamaica Me’Shell Collier, 24, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Miguel Diaz-Saliz, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Monter Oliviero Estefes, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Jasmine Marie Feinstein, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Joseph Carl Gandy, 39, of Hermitage, was serving weekend time.

Adam Webster Gant, 43, of Nashville, was charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Anthony William Trey Goodall, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and driving without a license.

Angela Dawn Hornsby, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of theft oc merchandise worth less than $500.

Johnny Wayne James, 36, of Murfreesboro, was charged with public drunkenness.

Jimmy Wayne Kelley, 39, of Dickson, was charged with violation of probation.

Jerry Dewayne Kemp, 55, of Elmwood, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Isiah Corleone Manier, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Steven Holt Morrell, 45, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness.

Lezah Marie Peay, 39, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Romero Alex Javier Ponce, 23, of Nashville, was serving weekend time.

Randy Ken Pruitte, 48, of Watertown, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Tyson Aldon Trim, 32, of Smyrna, was charged with failure to appear.

Vangie Faith Walls, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Michael Jeremy Wilson, 42, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Kenatre Vontario Young, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Kenneth Lee Young, 61, of Lebanon, served weekend time.

–Staff Reports