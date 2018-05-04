Sheriff's Reports for April 21-22

April 21

Edwin Scott Barrett, 49, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

William Kyle Cheek, 30, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

James Kimble Clemmons, 53, of Mountain City, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Dacorrius Javon Crawford, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Austyn Dillon Griffin, 18, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of property, possession of drug paraphernalia and prohibited weapon.

Paul Aaron Hester, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Jason Lynn Johnston, 26, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Jeffery Michael Lea, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and schedule II drugs.

Quincy Richard Lucious, 58, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Tony Lamont Marable, 26, of Murfreesboro, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Edwin Dewayne Marek, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, three counts of simple drug possession, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ann Cortez Owens, 58, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

John Wesley Owens, 63, of Lebanon, was charged with resisting arrest and violation of probation.

Gerardo Romoe Lopez Recinos, 42, of Smyrna, was charged with leaving the scene with property damage.

Ronald Edward Simon, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Jon Adam Wilson, 36, of Parris, was charged with public drunkenness.

April 22

Christian Jose Castro-Escobar, 22, of Gallatin, was charged with DUI.

Feliciano Compean-Garcia, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI, reckless driving and driving without a license.

Justin Tritt Howell, 25, of Lafayette, was charged with DUI.

Danielle Longeway, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

–Staff Reports