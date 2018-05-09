Sheriff's Reports for April 26

April 26

Leaha Ann Aldridge, 40, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Christopher Demond Alexander, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of property and unlawful carry and possession of a weapon.

Gary Michael Bragg, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Max Jared Bryson, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession, manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a legend drug.

Daniel Ray Conrad, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Isaac Lee Cunningham, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jeremiah Allen Dickens, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of simple drug possession.

Heather Leann Dyer, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal impersonation, theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000, manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cameron James Glenn, 26, of Madison, was charged with failure to appear, evading arrest, DUI, riving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and simple drug possession.

Paul Aaron Hester, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Derek Dee Hicks, 36, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Melissa Gayle Iricks, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation, domestic assault and interference with emergency calls.

Carly Denise Johnson, 24, of Gordonsville, was charged with failure to appear.

Demetrius Ramone Lewis, 35, of Nashville, was charged with sexual battery.

Samuel Joseph Moss, 40, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Tanner Emanuel Roberts, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with underage consumption and public drunkenness.

Christopher David Satterfield, 26, of Hartsville, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale.

Bernard Stanton, 28, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation, simple drug possession, theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and criminal trespass.

James Thompson Stanton, 32, of Nashville, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and criminal trespass.

–Staff Reports