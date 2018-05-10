Sheriff's Reports for April 26-28

April 26

Leaha Ann Aldridge, 40, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Christopher Demond Alexander, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with theft of property and unlawful carry and possession of a weapon.

Gary Michael Bragg, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Max Jared Bryson, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession, manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a legend drug.

Daniel Ray Conrad, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Isaac Lee Cunningham, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jeremiah Allen Dickens, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of simple drug possession.

Heather Leann Dyer, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal impersonation, theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000, manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cameron James Glenn, 26, of Madison, was charged with failure to appear, evading arrest, DUI, riving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and simple drug possession.

Paul Aaron Hester, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Derek Dee Hicks, 36, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Melissa Gayle Iricks, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation, domestic assault and interference with emergency calls.

Carly Denise Johnson, 24, of Gordonsville, was charged with failure to appear.

Demetrius Ramone Lewis, 35, of Nashville, was charged with sexual battery.

Samuel Joseph Moss, 40, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Tanner Emanuel Roberts, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with underage consumption and public drunkenness.

Christopher David Satterfield, 26, of Hartsville, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale.

Bernard Stanton, 28, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation, simple drug possession, theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and criminal trespass.

James Thompson Stanton, 32, of Nashville, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500 and criminal trespass.

Regina Faye Turner, 43, of Joelton, was charged with DUI.

Stephanie Carol Umphrey, 26, of Murfreesboro, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Jerrod Quinn Williams, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

April 27

Kristofor Daniel Adams, 34, of Columbia, was charged with evading arrest and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Gary Jason Britt, 50, of Smithville, was charged with failure to appear.

Roy Gregg Brown, 28, of Dickson, was serving weekend time.

Saxon Lee Byrd, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with schedule VI drugs for resale.

Cooper Sheorn Colman, 32, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Marque Dominique Davis, 26, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Angela Marie Floyd, 33, of LaVergne, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Murray Daniel George, 22, of Old Hickory, was charged with two counts of simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lori Anne Harville, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

April Desiree Hood, 41, of Hartsville, was charged with criminal trespass.

Jacob Joseph Kachinko, 18, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale.

Joseph Dwayne Kennedy, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Chasity Carol Knight, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Mary Ellen Lewis, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with unauthorized use of an automobile and failure to appear.

Johnathan Richard Lyda, 36, of Carthage, was charged with failure to appear and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Mark Lewis McGregor, 28, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Troy Kenneth Neal, 64, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Frank Douglas Roseti, 55, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Kelly Sue Sanders, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

Lamarcus Emanuel Seay, 51, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Brandon Wayne Shelton, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and domestic assault.

Kevin Jattaun Smart, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Shelia Gail Smitty, 45, of Red Boiling Springs, was charged with criminal trespass.

Jackie Devon Tittle, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Eric Jeffrey Zwirner, 53, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

April 28

Benjamin Edward Baird, 36, of Carthage, was charged with DUI.

Da-Aron Burnley, 21, of Hermitage, was charged with criminal trespass.

Brandon Allen Campbell, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Frank Benzor Campos, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal trespass.

Angela Denise Coons, 40, of Goodlettsville, was charged with violation of probation.

Jason Allen Eaves, 41, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Broderick Devon Enoch, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Amber Nicole Ford, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Andrew David Harmon, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with violating conditional release.

Antonio Edward Holbert, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Matthew Thomas Howe, 26, of Fenton, Michigan, was charged with public drunkenness.

Stephen Lee Larsen, 40, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, was charged with assault.

Nathaniel Ragland, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Toni Landaniela Shaw, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Briana Cheyanne White, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.