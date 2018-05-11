Sheriff's Reports for April 29-30

April 29

Alyssa Paige Back, 20, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI and underage consumption.

Amanda Olivia Barlar, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property worth less than $1,000 and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Daequin Resean Beard, 22, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Londratis Dupree Clark, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Bobby Wayne Davis, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Marika Lynn Foster, 40, of Cookeville, was charged with DUI.

Jose Ayala Gomez, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Phillip Lynn Herron, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with possession of a weapon while under the influence and DUI.

Christopher Warren Huffman, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Calob Danial Humel, 18, of Bowling Green, Kentucky, was charged with simple drug possession and driving without a license.

Jacob Christopher Johnson, 37, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with leaving the scene with property damage and failure to give immediate notice of an accident.

Rami Mamoun Kanakrieh, 28, of Murfreesboro, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and simple drug possession.

Camille Rose Nakai, 25, of Hermitage, was charged with public drunkenness.

Jerome Pearson, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Troy Lee Stevens, 54, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear and manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Zachary Alan Waggoner, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property worth less than $1,000.

Ashley Sierra-Rain Woodard, 22, of Hartsville, was charged with domestic assault and simple drug possession.

Larry Wayne Workings, 24, of Gallatin, was charged with failure to appear.

James Zachary York, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth up to $1,000, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass.

April 30

Kelli Lynn Adams, 49, of McMinville, was charged with failure to appear.

Kathryn Sue Antle, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with contempt of court.

Jacob Lucas Bare, 36, of Old Hickory, was charged with domestic assault.

Pamela Sue Barlow, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Mary Darlene Bates, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Ashley Leigh Belcher, 24, of Cross Plains, was charged with simple drug possession.

Charles Wayne Brown, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Shane DeWayne Cage, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to appear and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

John Wesley Colgate, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

David Scott Eggleston, 32, of Clarksville, was charged with contempt of court.

Feliciano Compean Garcia, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Shannon Gray Gassaway, 29, of Liberty, was charged with contempt of court.

Joshua Scott Glover, 36, of Carthage, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, two counts of violation of probation and criminal impersonation.

Billy Warren Harmon, 41, of Hartsville, was charged with failure to pay child support and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Arielle Sinclair Hawkins, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Michael Ray Hunter, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Krista Nicole Kuhn, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Estifanos Tegegne Kumssa, 18, of Antioch, was held for court.

Kevin Grant Montgomery, 34, of Hermitage, was charged with violation of probation.

Charles Derrick Morrison, 29, of Cookeville, was charged with failure to appear.

Wayne Edward Myers, 48, of Manchester, was charged with contempt of court.

Richard Scott Patterson, 33, of Antioch, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Denise Jae-Yun Perry, 34, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Eston Dale Petitt, 27, of Portland, was charged with simple drug possession.

Michael Brian Reed, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with contempt of court.

John Duke Shanks, 32, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Charlie Monroe Silcox, 35, of Watertown, was charged with contempt of court.

Jared Randall Sims, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Sarah Lynn Smith, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property.

Robert Lawrence Swisher, 23, of Springfield, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Gabriel Bryant Thompson, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Kapriel Larue Trauernicht, 32, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with misuse of 911.

Joseph Marcellus Whitfill, 42, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, possession of a weapon while under the influence and public drunkenness.

–Staff Reports