Sheriff's Reports for May 1-2

May 1

Brittany Leigh Anderson, 28, of Cottontown, was charged with failure to appear.

Randall Winfred Coleman, 56, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with reckless endangerment.

Laressa Racque Dowell, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession.

David Michael Dudukovitch, 29, of Nashville, was charged with public drunkenness.

Kayla Denise Jackson, 23, of Old Hickory, was charged with violation of probation.

Seth Waldon Kapadia, 36, of Murfreesboro, was charged with failure to appear.

William Cory Meadows, 31, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Andrew Dale Moore, 28, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Robert Bernard Pride, 31, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

David Michael Sanders, 44, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

David Wayne Simms, 52, of Smyrna, was charged with failure to appear.

David Lee Warner, 48, of Hendersonville, North Carolina, was charged with public drunkenness.

Deangelo Lamar Weir, 29, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Ashley Lynn Wood, 26, of Antioch, was charged with violation of probation.

May 2

Damon Weston Bivens, 24, of Dixon Springs, was charged with violation of probation.

Georgie Ray Carver, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of public drunkenness.

George Andrew Chaney, 30, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Rafael Cornelio, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Joshua Lynn Gallimore, 35, of Smyrna, was charged with theft of property worth between $1,000 and $2,500.

Christopher Edward Hammonds, 29, of Nashville, was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Collin Ray Hannah, 24, of Cross Plains, was charged with violation of probation.

Angela Lynn Hicks, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Mark Douglas Holloway, 54, of Nashville, was charged with criminal attempt.

James Jacob Jewell, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Tyrone Lavale Jude, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Tracey Carol Madewell, 43, of Buffalo Valley, was charged with violation of probation.

–Staff Reports