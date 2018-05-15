Sheriff's Reports for May 2-3

May 2

Sherrill Antionette McGill, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Justin Glenn Page, 31, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with unlawful carry and possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

Matthew Edward Perrigo, 49, of Smyrna, was charged with identity theft, theft of property worth between $2,500 and $10,000 and forgery or passing a forged instrument.

Jonathan Michael Pope, 33, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Nathaniel Ragland, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Walter Flanders Robinson, 35, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Kelly Sue Sanders, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Dennis Edward Schott, 33, of Lafayette, was charged with violation of probation.

John Duke Shanks, 32, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Charles Carr Truxhall, 28, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with criminal impersonation.

Zachary Alan Waggoner, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Briana Cheyanne White, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

May 3

Devin Paul Lee Barrett, 21, of Tullahoma, was charged with violation of probation.

Amanda Dawn Bates, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession.

Frederick Earl Beard, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with non-verbal harassment.

Shandra Denise Beech, 51, of Lavergne, was charged with violation of probation.

Brandon Neil Brown, 30, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Christy Spaino Brown, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Ren Skyler Coker, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Mary Lynn Cotton, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

William Jacob Dylan Cotton, 19, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with assault.

Timothy Allen Davis, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and failure to pay child support.

Angela Christina Dinkins, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Billy Joe Dishman, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession.

Vonda Sue Driver, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Ashley Dawn Duncan, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Alesha Nicole Gendron, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Danny Lee Jackson, 27, of Nashville, was charged with theft of property worth between $1,000 and $2,500.

Billy Chad Langford, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Joseph Taylor Moss, 18, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with assault.

Troy Kenneth Neal, 65, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Elijah Dion Richardson, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property.

Joseph Ewing Ricketts, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to pay child support.

Samuel Ray Roberts, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault and simple drug possession.

Jeanine Almeda Robinson, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and DUI.

Toni Ladaniela Shaw, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Christopher Dale Strub, 35, of Hermitage, was charged with violation of probation.

Sara Beth Taylor, 30, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Tony Nicklos Vantrease, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to pay child support and failure to appear.

Robert Curtis Wooden, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with violating conditional release.

–Staff Reports