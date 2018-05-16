Sheriff's Reports for May 4-5

May 4

Kristofor Daniel Adams, 34, of Columbia, was serving weekend time.

Kelly Nicole Austin, 33, of Old Hickory, was charged with reckless endangerment.

David Anthony Bird, 50, of Mt. Juliet, was serving weekend time.

Georgie Ray Carver, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Amanda Nicole Christian, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Bryan Ladonn Covington, 20, of Nashville, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful carry and possession of a weapon.

Joseph Martin Flanigan, 31, of Hermitage, was serving weekend time.

Matthew Thomas Foster, 31, of Gallatin, was charged with failure to appear.

Devin Anson French, 32, of Alexandria, was charged with emergency committal.

Jeanine Lee Holmes, 43, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Ronald Ray Jacobsen, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and simple drug possession.

Serena Crystal King, 42, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Alvis Delmar Maynard, 32, of Smyrna, was charged with violation of probation.

Timothy Scott McCrary, 50, of Grottoes, Virginia, was charged with DUI.

David Wayne Moran, 51, of Nashville, was serving weekend time.

Michael Lee Nash, 29, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale.

Donald Ray Neal, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Patricia Alessio Smith, 53, of Nashville, was charged with simple drug possession and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Marvin Quinpatric Stewart, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Jessica Cole Thomas, 35, of Brush Creek, was charged with violation of probation.

May 5

Lonnie Samuel Baggatta, 34, of Old Hickory, was charged with unlawful carry or possession of a weapon, aggravated assault and simple drug possession.

Harold Douglas Bishop, 46, of Alexandria, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

–Staff Reports