Sheriff's reports for May 5-8

May 5

Madeline Kay Bragan, 19, of Hermitage, was charged with failure to appear.

Max Jared Bryson, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with possession or fraudulent use of a credit or debit card and two counts of theft of property.

Jeffery Lee Foster, 49, of Clarksdale, Mississippi, was charged with failure to appear.

Johsua Martin Gregory, 33, of Gordonsville, was charged with violation of probation.

Jarrod Lee Griffith, 38, of Hendersonville, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Aaron Jeffery Hodge, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, two counts of violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

William Troy Laine, 44, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Paul Douglas McCormick, 30, of Nashville, was charged with simple drug possession, failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Steven Allen Purkerson, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

William Donnell Reedy, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and sale of schedule II drugs.

Donnell Lamar Rickman, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession.

Jonathon Cody Smith, 40, of Lafayette, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Robert Owen Smith, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Joshua Matthew Weston, 28, of Bon-Aqua, was charged with public drunkenness.

May 6

Kevin Demont Adams, 20, of Smyrna, was charged with violation of drinking laws and DUI.

Billy Dwayne Baines, 34, of Hendersonville, was charged with violation of probation and failure to pay child support.

John Sanders Blackwell, 51, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness.

Terry Michael Blythe, 34, of Watertown, was charged with domestic assault.

Destiny Kaylynn Bressler, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to pay child support.

William Michael Burns, 27, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Felicia Diaz, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Anthony William Goodall, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Janice Lynn Johnson, 53, of Watertown, was charged with criminal trespass.

Nilsen Fecari Johnson, 27, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Reginald Wayne Johnson, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Ronneshia Michelle Johnson, 30, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Antonio Jermaine Kirkendoll, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Quincy Richard Lucious, 58, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Alejandro Avevendo Martinez, 33, of Murfreesboro, was charged with driving without a license.

Kahty Lynn Mofield, 52, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Mandy Corrine Oglesbee, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Lowell Ray Rose, 41, of West Liberty, Kentucky, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Jose Luis Viera Crespo, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Emily Elaine York, 27, of Hartsville, was charged with simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

May 7

Melissa Faye Bain, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Mariam Nabiel Banoub, 30, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with non-violent child neglect and resisting arrest.

Faron Jesse Barnes, 30, of Eads, was charged with failure to appear.

David Carl Billings, 64, of Hermitage, was charged with public drunkenness.

Alexis Jade Binkley, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with violating conditional release.

Michael Leshawn Blanks, 21, of Watertown, was charged with failure to pay child support.

James Damon Brock, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Amber Renee Fields, 30, of Hermitage, was charged with violation of probation.

Christopher Andrew Fletcher, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession and public drunkenness.

Felisha Lashay Garrett, 23, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

Nathan Scott Garrett, 41, of Goodlettsville, was charged with failure to appear.

Amy Dealea Jenkins, 34, of Alexander, was charged with failure to appear and manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

John Steven Malone, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Caleb Scott McCord, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Clinton Earl Saffell, 44, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Christopher Anthony Shelton, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal simulation, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Brittany Nichole Speakman, 27, of Ashland City, was charged with violation of probation.

Dustin Lee Wade, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Justyce Adam White, 19, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

May 8

Tony Jay Allen, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with fugitive from justice and public drunkenness.

Kenneth Allen Anderson, 53, of South Fulton, was charged with violation of probation.

Sarah Elizabeth Black, 39, of Memphis, was charged with theft of property.

Darren Shofar Cason, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of failure to pay child support and failure to appear.

Brandon Scott Cobble, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Robert Walter Coomer-Taylor, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

James Kenyon Demory, 38, of Athens, Alabama, was charged with theft of property worth more than $60,000, burglary of a motor vehicle, two counts of vandalism worth more than $1,000 and theft of property worth between $10,000 and $60,000.

Ashli Dawn Ezell, 38, of Old Hickory, was charged with public drunkenness.

Austin Robert Gross, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Rusty L. Hoffman, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

James Michael Johnson, 24, of Westmoreland, was charged with violation of probation.

Dustin Michael Keith, 36, of Hermitage, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Steffanie Renee Kemp, 35, of Hermitage, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Shelby Amethyst Lamb, 25, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Kayla Sandra Lamie, 26, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with public drunkenness.

Carlos Dewayne Smith, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with assault.

Jamey Naomi Solano, 38, of Nashville, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Joe Yarrito, 57, of Hermitage, was charged with public drunkenness.

Matthew Ryan Yeomans, 27, of Smyrna, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500, possession of burglary tools and possession of drug paraphernalia.

–Staff Reports