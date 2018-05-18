Sheriff's Reports for May 9-10

May 9

Leonel Felipe Barrera, 36, of Nashville, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and simple drug possession.

Bernadette Nicole Bidwell, 52, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Kimberly Jean Broner, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault and emergency committal.

Ralph Edward Dodd, 64, of Watertown, was charged with DUI.

Martin Yosry Eskander, 19, of Antioch, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, simple drug possession and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Randall Chris Evans, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Matthew Dale Faulk, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Ashley Dawn Gibbs, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, simple drug possession, violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a legend drug.

Jonathan Matthew Green, 34, of Springfield, was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Regan Brea Guffey, 21, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with neglect to return vehicle.

Roderick Esaw Harbin, 31, of Gary, Indiana, was charged with failure to appear.

Dacia Candice Harris, 35, of Murfreesboro, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Mark Dewayne Kuykindall, 58, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Thomas Edward Maskelis, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with assault.

Robert Allen McKenzie, 31, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Courtney Michele Silva, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Jacqueline Joyce Snowden, 31, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine and driving without a license.

Ronald Lawson Swartz, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Jessica Cole Thomas, 35, of Carthage, was charged with failure to appear.

Dante Keshawn Witt, 19, of Smyrna, was charged with criminal impersonation and unlawful blue lights.

May 10

Leaha Ann Aldridge, 40, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Matthew Detwain Clemmons, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

–Staff Reports