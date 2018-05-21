Sheriff's Reports for May 10-11

May 10

Harold Lane Fitts, 35, of Gallatin, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Bryan Thomas Gann, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with four counts of burglary of a motor vehicle and giving a false report to officers.

Corey James Golding, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with emergency committal and non-verbal harassment.

Tonya Lynn Godall, 29, of Lbeanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000, criminal trespass and violation of probation.

David Eugene Harper, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Brian Keith Hill, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession.

Tamra Trivette Jennings, 43, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Gary Lee Kirkendoll, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Edwin Dewayne Marek, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault and simple drug possession.

Bobbie Jean Phillips, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

Anthony Thomas Pignone, 18, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with vandalism and domestic assault.

Buck Ray Rogers, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Jason Allen Royer, 33, of Doniphan, Missouri, was charged with fugitive from justice.

Elliot Lee Segroves, 41, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Michael Dewayne Smith, 44, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault and emergency committal.

Howard Ray Tarkenton, 62, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Alexa Shea Taylor, 31, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, simple drug possession and prohibited weapon.

Martha Renee Thomason, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with leaving the scene with property damage and DUI.

Jerrod Quinn Williams, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Kratio Tyren Word, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal impersonation.

May 11

Asia Leigh Adams, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Kristofor Daniel Adams, 34, of Spring Hill, was serving weekend time.

–Staff Reports