Sheriff's Reports for May 13-15

May 13

Ronnie Harrison Baines, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal trespass.

Brandon Allen Campbell, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession.

Nicholas Carl Desimone, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Brian Jarad Greer, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession.

Janice Lynn Johnson, 53, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Brandon Curtis Lanham, 36, of Hartsville, was charged with leaving the scene with death or personal injury, failure to give immediate notice on an accident and duty to give information and render aid.

Dan Page McAdams, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence, simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Timothy Doug McDonnell, 37, of Edmon, Oklahoma, was charged with domestic assault.

Peter Van Ness Parsons, 61, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI, possession of a legend drug and two counts of simple drug possession.

Joshua Lane Reese, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Victoria Blake Wix, 23, of Westmoreland, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

May 14

Sasha Marie Arrington, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Clifton Edward Avent, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Vincent Erico Bates, 51, of Watertown, was charged with DUI.

Peter Mark Berends, 28, of Hermitage, was serving weekend time.

Anthony Dewayne Breadfort, 25, of Nashville, was charged with theft of property.

Brian Keith Coggins, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Humberto Belasquez Bruz, 21, of Nashville, was charged with DUI and driving without a license.

Reese Boyd Fudge, 20, of Hermitage, was charged with schedule I.

April Deanne Guard, 34, of Elmwood, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Christopher Eric Gunter, 29, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Jonathan Andrew Harrington, 31, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Kenneth Laurent Hiers, 41, of South Carthage, was charged with failure to appear.

Johnny Wayne James II, 36, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Jessica Hollis Johnson, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with promotion of methamphetamine manufacture and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Timothy Aaron Johnson, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with promotion of methamphetamine manufacture and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Mark Anthony King, 46, of Nashville, was held for court.

Matthew Watts Lawson, 32, of Madison, was charged with violation of probation.

Geoffrey Marquet Maynard, 32, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Zakery Austin Mays, 20, of Nashville, was held for court.

Bradley Jay Mires, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with altering of a temp tag and DUI.

Austin Todd Mitten, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kaemon Damon Robinson, 22, of Clarksville, was charged with violation of probation.

Clinton Earl Saffell, 44, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Marion Stafford, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with assault.

Bridgett Nicole Vientos, 40, of Chattanooga, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, simple drug possession and manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

James Lobryan Waters, 33, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Tasha Beth Whaley, 30, of Baxter, was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Steven James Willhite, 28, of Pleasant Shade, was held for court.

Lacorey A. Williams, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

May 15

Lesley Franklin Akers, 75, of Elizabeth, Indiana, was charged with a worthless check worth more than $500.

Terry Michael Blythe, 34, of Watertown, was charged with violating conditional release and violation of probation.

Payton Neal Boshers, 29, of Nashville, was charged with manufacture, deliver, sale and possession of methamphetamine.

Lamar Lamarcus Couch, 24, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Antonio Marquis Crockett, 19, of Nashville, was charged with theft of property worth between $2,500 and $10,000.

Matthew Austin Dillon, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with robbery, vandalism and theft of property.

Dakota Lee Emler, 22, of Old Hickory, was charged with DUI and violation of probation.

Shanaya Vertrice Esaw, 26, of Hendersonville, was charged with criminal trespass.

Kyle Steven Foley, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, reckless endangerment, evading arrest and violation of probation.

Rebecca Dawn Griffith, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of sale of schedule II drugs.

Chico Dewayne Knight, 38, of Hartsville, was held for court.

Zachary Kenneth Lambert, 24, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with resisting arrest.

John Calvin Murray, 53, of Nashville, was held for court.

Kyle Daniel Overstreet, 25, of Carthage, was held for court.

Steven Allen Purkerson, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Jonathan Keith Scott, 45, of Hermitage, was charged with violation of probation.

Jennie Catherine Simpson, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Nancy Taylor-Eskew, 59, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Robert Douglas Tedrow, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with evading arrest, two counts of simple drug possession, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and possession of schedule II drugs.

Eddie Carl Thompson, 60, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Henry Lee Ulmer, 26, of Nashville, was held for court.

Shannon Christina Vanwinkle, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI, assault, failure to give immediate notice of an accident and leaving the scene with property damage.

Shanteena Marik Wade, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with four counts of sale of schedule II drugs.

Zachary Harold Williams, 41, of Carhtage, was held for court.

Darla Ann Wright, 44, of Lebanon, was charged with tampering with or fabricating evidence, two counts of simple drug possession and possession of schedule II drugs.