Sheriff's Reports for May 16

May 16

Amanda Jean Anderson, 27, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Shelly Faye Beene, 37, of Watertown, was charged with two counts of failure to appear, two counts of violation of probation and theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Edward Lee Brooks, 57, of Murfreesboro, was charged with three counts of theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

Delavontay DeMarco Davis, 30, of Nashville, was charged with simple drug possession.

Leslie Scott Dismang, 46, of Hartsville, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Daniel Eyob Gebrekidan, 41, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged with failure to appear.

Carl Franklin Griffith, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Chelsea Nicole Holbert, 28, of Gallatin, was charged with violation of probation.

Kayla Jean Kayser, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Charles Fred Luebbe, 59, of Auburntown, was charged with DUI.

Reggie Jermaine McCollum, 46, of Murfreesboro, was charged with three counts of theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

Troy Kenneth Neal, 64, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession and public drunkenness.

Rick Austin Newman, 25, of Murfreesboro, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale.

Joseph Lee Oviatt, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Zachery Montgomery Reeves, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with assault.

Matthew Christopher Rye, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault and interference with emergency calls.

Steven Douglas Saunders, 54, of Gallatin, was charged with two counts of theft of merchandise worth less $500.

Aaron Shannon, 23, of Smyrna, was charged with two counts of reckless endangerment, two counts of evading arrest, reckless driving, simple drug possession and driving on a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

James Edwin Sudderth, 24, of Lavergne, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale.

Justin Michael Whisner, 39, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault.

James Darrell White, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

–Staff Reports