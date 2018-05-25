Sheriff's Reports for May 17-18

May 17

Todd Matthew Anderson, 39, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Randall Scott Bailey, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Matthew Lee Bennett, 37, of Lafayette, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

Everett Louis Bradley, 26, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Ashley Dawn Drugash, 20, of Lafayette, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

Nona Teresa Emmons, 63, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI and reckless endangerment.

Ashley Mae Floyd, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

David Eugene Knight, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and public drunkenness.

Jessica Kay Littrell, 29, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Stephanie Lynn McPeak, 38, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Michael Francis Meyer, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Christina Marie Nease, 47, of Hermitage, was serving weekend time.

Ryan Blake Nichols, 25, of Cookeville, was charged with two counts of failure to appear.

Monta Doen Owens, 35, of Madison, was charged with failure to appear.

Alison Kaye Phillips, 20, of Watertown, was charged with domestic assault.

Julius Jerome Pitts, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Robert Ray Spagnolo, 32, of Oak Ridge, was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Nicole Marie Steiner, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

Jason Michael Tallent, 27, of Hermitage, was charged with burglary of a motor vehicle, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon and public drunkenness.

Jacob Thomas Trackwell, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to give immediate notice on an accident, leaving the scene with property damage, duty upon striking an unattended vehicle, proof of insurance, written report of an accident and duty to give information and render aid.

Ronald Brad Turner, 46, of Lavergne, was charged with violation of probation.

May 18

Kristofor Daniel Adams, 34, of Spring Hill, was serving weekend time.

Leaha Ann Aldridge, 40, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

