Sheriff's Reports for May 20-21

May 20

Danny Edward Johnson, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with violating protection order.

Brandon Wesley Neal Russell, 35, of Smyrna, was charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Toni Sawyer, 29, of Savannah, Georgia, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Alexa Shea Taylor, 31, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Bobby Keith Terrell, 61, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with DUI.

Ashlyn Paige White, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession.

May 21

Francisco Everardo Acosta, 32, of Antioch, was charged with failure to appear.

Timothy Corley Allen, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and two counts of violation of probation.

Christopher Lee Binkley, 36, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Gene Alexander Bryan, 27, of Castalian Springs, was charged with criminal attempt and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Jeffrey Alan Bullington, 56, of Watertown, was charged with false report or information to an officer and accessory after the fact.

Anthony Michael Byrd, 34, of Lebanon, was held for court.

Derrick Devaughn Carr, 24, of Nashville, was held for court.

Christopher Evan Clark, 47, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with domestic assault and interference with emergency calls.

Levi Jay Duke, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Jessica Nichole Etheridge, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Kayla Dawn Fontenot, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI and failure to appear.

Michael Sean Fox, 35, of Kathleen, Georgia, was charged with public drunkenness.

Jose Miguel Guerrero, 39, of Lafayette, was charged with possession of schedule VI, prohibited weapon, criminal impersonation and failure to appear.

Jeremy Allen Hall, 28, of Madison, was charged with violation of probation.

Angela Lynn Hicks, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Jessica Hollis Johnson, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

– Staff Reports