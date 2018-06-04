Sheriff's Reports for May 21-22

May 21

Alexis Lee Limbaugh, 20, of Hartsville, was charged with simple drug possession, possession and manufacture with intent for resale, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and drug paraphernalia.

Timothy Shawn Littleton, 39, of Liberty, was charged with theft of property worth between $1,000 and $2,500.

Joel Carr Martin, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Willie D. Neal, 81, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Joseph Dachon Norman, 21, of Lebanon, was charged with resisting arrest.

Lanie Nicole Norris-Townsend, 39, of Hermitage, was charged with domestic assault.

Melissa Dawn Odum, 42, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Joshua Lee Pena, 36, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property, domestic assault and two counts of violation of probation.

Stephanie Anne Rademacher, 27, of Murfreesboro, was charged with failure to appear.

Halie Ann Rose Ray, 20, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Walter Sam Shelton, 41, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and emergency committal.

Lisa Ellen Stafford, 50, of Lebanon, was charged with three counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Jason Bradley Vonallmen, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Matthey Thomas Welch-Trobaugh, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

May 22

Christian Dewayne Brown, 44, of Nashville, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license, unlawful removal of a tag and theft of property.

Davin Kezel Burnley, 22, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Phillip Wayne Cragwall, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Billy Joe Dishman, 31, of Lebanon, was held for court.

William Justin Dull, 27, of Hermitage, was charged with theft of property, DUI and simple drug possession.

Katie Marie Ivey, 26, of Crossville, was held for court.

Jamel Antavious Johnson, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of assault, simple drug possession, violation of probation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wallace Dennis Johnson, 49, of Carthage, was charged with violation of probation.

Harold Bernard Keeley, 48, of Alexandria, was charged with violation of probation.

Brandon Lee Kelley, 20, of Nashville, was charged with theft of property and possession of burglary tools.

Michael Coatland Lanphere, 41, of Murfreesboro, was held for court.

Joseph Martin Lyle, 31, of Old Hickory, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Jackie May, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Zachary Michael McClure, 22, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault and unlawful carry and possession of a weapon.

Theodore John Miller, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI and possession of a legend drug.

Jahdai De’Leon Norman, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property and violation of probation.

William Daniel Scott Oshirin, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear and theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

Kyle Daniel Overstreet, 25, of Carthage, was charged with failure to appear.

Amanda Lynn Puckett, 22, of Milton, was charged with violation of probation.

Samuel Ray Roberts, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with violating a protection order and violating conditional release.

James Roger Skidmore, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason Lee Skinner, 32, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with disorderly conduct.

Matthew Ryan Stewart, 21, of Old Hickory, was charged with criminal simulation, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon, three counts of possession and manufacture with intent for resale, prohibited weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and parole violation.

Ronald Lawson Swartz, 56, of Lebanon, was charged with criminal trespass and public drunkenness.

Kapriel Larue Trauernicht, 32, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Joshua Nathaniel Wilson, 19, of Hermitage, was charged with public drunkenness.

– Staff Reports