Sheriff's Reports for June 5-7

June 5

Jerrico Burton Alexander, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of possession II drugs for resale and parole violation.

Brittany Leigh Anderson, 28, of Cottontown, was charged with violation of probation.

Andrew James Barnes, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Andrew Hunter Biggs, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear, habitual offense of a motor vehicle and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Marcus Xavier Briggs, 31, of Murfreesboro, was charged with violation of probation.

Aaron Mitchell Brown, 37, of Hendersonville, was charged with failure to appear.

Shane Monroe Calahan, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Devin Lemonte Cartwright, 24, of Smithville, was charged with contempt of court and failure to appear.

Audgretta Renaye Cross, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Bradley Andrew Crum, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Robin Mae Donovan, 43, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of domestic assault.

Troy Lynn Fox, 56, of Gallatin, was held for court.

Matthew Jacob Griffin, 26, of Gallatin, was charged with four counts of simple drug possession, theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass.

John Kelly Gross, 46, of Antioch, was held for court.

John Allen Hessmer, 54, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Keith Casey Holman, 28, of Hermitage, was charged with violation of probation.

Jennifer Brooke Hopkins, 33, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Gavin Donald Johnson, 28, of Watertown, was charged with theft of property worth less than $1,000.

Deisaray Kerstin Lovelace, 26, of Nashville, was charged with contempt of court.

Emmanuel Aleksander Maldonado, 27, of Lafayette, was charged with fugitive from justice.

Tory Tacho Martin, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of violation of probation and two counts of theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Mark Dewayne McMurry, 45, of Clarksville, was charged with three counts of violation of probation and failure to appear.

Jennifer Christen Newberry, 35, of Pleasant Shade, was charged with violation of probation.

Heena Jennifer Sanders, 32, of Hendersonville, was charged with two counts of simple drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

Thomas David Shelton, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI, failure to appear, two counts of simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jessica Cole Thomas, 35, of Brush Creek, was charged with violation of probation.

Wendell Lloyd Thompson, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Myrano Simone Waller, 23, of Smithville, was charged with contempt of court.

Julie Noelle Warren, 48, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear, three counts of violation of probation and simple drug possession.

Quinton Stephen Watson, 28, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear, simple drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and fugitive from justice.

June 6

Nathaniel Edward Alexander-Woods, 20, of Hermitage, was charged with failure to appear and violation of probation.

Nathan Shawn Brackett, 39, of Hermitage, was charged with failure to pay child support.

John Edward Brooks, 20, of Madison, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Raeann Deshawn Brummett, 36, of Eddyville, Kentucky, was charged with theft of property worth $2,500 and $10,000, DUI, criminal impersonation, indecent exposure and disorderly conduct.

Kayla Danielle Crawford, 26, of Hartsville, was charged with failure to appear and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Michael Tyler Griffin, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Daniel Sherman Harris, 75, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of sex offender registry.

Timothy Thomas Harris, 31, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Gary Wayne Helsley, 39, of Callaway, Virginia, was charged with driving suspended or revoked license.

Tracy Nicole Henry, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

George Thomas Howes, 66, of Gallatin, was charged with DUI.

Justin Tyler Jenkins, 23, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

James Robert Majors, 31, of Nashville, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Laurie Kristen Mangrum, 36, of Old Hickory, was charged with DUI.

Ghorge Poenaru, 18, of Houston, Texas, was charged with criminal simulation and two counts of contribution to delinquency.

Shelbie Brooke Taylor, 23, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear and domestic assault.

June 7

Nathaniel Edward Alexander-Woods, 20, of Hermitage, was charged with violation of probation.

Jason Ryan Chapman, 34, of Dowelltown, was charged with violation of probation.

Dewight Neal Corley, 28, of Watertown, was charged with failure to appear.

Ian Kyle Fant, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $1,000.

Peggy Sueann Federico, 39, of Goodlettsville, was charged with failure to appear.

Bailey Shiree Gilliland, 26, of Lavergne, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and violation of probation.

Valerie Elaine Gordy, 27, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Nicole Renee Halcomb, 35, of Bronston, Kentucky, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Devaunte Che’Ran Harlan, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Richard Vincent Jones, 36, of Bethpage, was charged with resisting arrest.

Elijah Samuel Morris, 19, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Destiny Marie Perryman, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Judy Myers Redditt, 76, of Watertown, was charged with emergency committal.

Carlos Alberto Ruiz, 41, of Dunwoody, Georgia, was charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license.

William Paul Smith, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

John Wayne Tramel, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with emergency committal.

Erick Joseph Wotton, 23, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

–Staff Reports