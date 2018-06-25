Sheriff's Reports for June 11-13

June 11

Douglas Scott Tompkins, 26, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Christian Matthew Torres, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with violating conditional release.

Haley Erin Williams, 24, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

June 12

Robert Lee Adams, 74, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

David Brian Battaglia, 49, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Frank Benzor Campos, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Deena Fawn Downs, 55, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Chelsea Mira Kloepfel, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Brian Charles Larsen, 32, of Silver Springs, Maryland, was charged with assault.

Thomas Leonard Massey, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Luana Nicole McGowan, 30, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Laycee Brooke Monroe, 27, of Maryville, was charged with domestic assault and emergency committal.

Doyle James Morgan, 53, of Castalian Springs, was held for court.

Mary Helen Page, 30, of Nashville, was charged with violation of probation.

Bryan Josue Paredes-Nataren, 21, of Antioch, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and simple drug possession.

Donald Wayne Pickett, 54, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Desiree Renee Sircy, 29, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Alexa Shea Taylor, 31, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

June 13

Tiffanie Gail Anders, 30, of Bethpage, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Kayla Shawnae Bowman, 28, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with failure to appear.

Donna Jean Brewer, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tareko Marquis Butler, 38, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Leslie Ann Crowe, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with public drunkenness.

Penny Capps Hamilton, 47, of Murfreesboro, was charged with theft of merchandise worth less than $500.

Darrick Dewayne Jones, 46, of Hermitage, was charged with violation of probation and driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Jonathan Jermaine Marthell, 34, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

