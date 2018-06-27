Sheriff's Reports for June 13-15

June 13

Elijah James McGuire, 19, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Ryan Thomas Millwee, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Dennis Eugene Mitchell, 46, of Lebanon, was charged with reckless driving and DUI.

Katherine Ruth Moffett, 30, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Teresa Ann Reed, 53, of Lebanon, was charged with domestic assault.

Paige Lindsay Reid, 25, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Jason Earl Richardson, 36, of Nashville, was charged with failure to pay child support.

Samuel Ray Roberts, 51, of Lebanon, was charged with simple drug possession, violating a protection order, violating conditional release and public drunkenness.

June 14

Wendell Joe Batey, 56, of Smithville, was charged with violation of probation.

Bryan Adam Crook, 27, of Hendersonville, was charged with theft of property worth between $2,500 and $10,000.

Keishae Dean Crowell, 30, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

Donald Eugene Drake, 42, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Ira Terrell Gleaves, 50, of Nashville, was charged with DUI.

Alexander James Hamilton, 26, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation and domestic assault.

Amanda Marlene Nation, 28, of Lexington, was charged with failure to appear.

Christopher Wayne Owen, 32, of Antioch, was charged with violation of probation and failure to appear.

Debra Marie Peach, 35, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Carl Melvin Seymour, 69, of Westmoreland, was charged with unlawful carry and possession of a weapon, possession of a legend drug and two counts of simple drug possession.

Daniel Thomas Shelton, 61, of Watertown, was charged with DUI.

Michelle Marie Tweet, 49, of Lebanon, was serving weekend time.

Sharrod Antonio Woods, 28, of Nashville, was charged with failure to appear.

June 15

Kristofor Daniel Adams, 34, of Springhill, was serving weekend time.

Abdur Rashid Annoor, 40, of Antioch, was charged with simple drug possession, unlawful carry and possession of a weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession and manufacture with intent for resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

–Staff Reports