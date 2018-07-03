Sheriff's Reports for June 18-19

June 18

Jonathan David Presley, 32, of Lebanon, was charged with contempt of court.

Antwan Catrell Robinson, 33, of Lebanon, was charged with driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license.

Ashley Sierra Utley, 29, of Watertown, was charged with DUI.

Duane Lee Watson, 60, of Lebanon, was charged with assault, disorderly conduct, vandalism and public drunkenness.

Bronson Timothy White, 35, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with violation of probation.

Melissa Gail Wright, 46, of Watertown, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault.

Deborah Cathey Wright Nash, 37, of Lebanon, was charged with DUI.

June 19

Charles Jerome Bates, 39, of Watertown, was charged with violation of probation.

Kaneshia Bredana Bates, 44, of Watertown, was charged with possession of schedule VI drugs, simple drug possession, drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony.

Mandy Nicole Coeyman, 40, of Pleasant View, was charged with violation of probation.

Roger Dale Garrison, 60, of Lebanon, was charged with sale of schedule II drugs and possession of schedule IV drugs.

Bryan Jeffery Halberstadt, 27, of Manchester, was charged with violation of probation.

Cody Lane Harmon, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with theft of property.

Hailey Marie Harris, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with violation of probation.

Christopher Wade Hill, 40, of Lebanon, was charged with aggravated assault.

Devan Bruce Hinson, 24, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Maria Shea Holleman, 34, of Mt. Juliet, was charged with possession and manufacture with intent for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and possession of schedule VI drugs.

Catherine Caroline Holman, 25, of Hermitage, was charged with two counts of violation of probation.

Jacob Dean Huffman, 33, of Watertown, was charged with public drunkenness and resisting arrest.

Demi Lane Johnstone, 18, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of simple drug possession.

Michael Shea Lackey, 28, of Lebanon, was charged with failure to appear.

Vanessa Layne Maggart, 32, of Smyrna, was charged with violation of probation.

–Staff Reports