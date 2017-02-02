Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

Feb. 4

Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center Indoor Yard Sale

8 a.m.

Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center Indoor Yard Sale will be Saturday, Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the center at 2034 N. Mt. Juliet Road. The event is open to the public.

Wilson County Republican Party Precinct Convention

8 a.m.

The Wilson County Republican Party Precinct Convention will be Saturday, Feb. 4 at the East-West Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Check-in begins at 8 a.m, and photo identification is required. The election for precinct officers and delegates to the Wilson County Republican Party Convention will begin at 9 a.m. Precincts meeting elsewhere are precinct 3 at Courtney’s Restaurant at 4066 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet and Precinct 23 at Powell Grove Church of Christ at 46 Powell Grove Road in Lebanon.

American Red Cross Shelter Fundamentals Course

8 a.m.

The Nashville Area Chapter of the American Red Cross will hold a shelter fundamentals course for new volunteers Saturday, Feb. 4 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at College Hills Church of Christ at 1401 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. The course will offer training for individuals interested in volunteering at a Red Cross shelter in times of disaster, along with a disaster event simulation. Snacks and lunch will be provided. For more information or to register, call Vicki Atkinson at 615-521-6981. In case of inclement weather, the course will be Saturday, Feb. 25.

Lebanon Antiques and Uniques Expo

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Antiques and Uniques Expo will be Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. The free-admission event will feature vendors with antique furniture, collectibles, lots of vintage items, automobile memorabilia, vintage clothes, records, repurposed items, handmade items, country fair-like homemade cookies, honey and more. For more information, visit bothbarrels.us.

Polar Plunge

9 a.m.

The annual Polar Plunge to benefit Wilson County Special Olympics will be Saturday, Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center in Lebanon. To register or download a registration form, visit polarplungetn.com.

Superhero Character Breakfast

9 a.m.

Wilson Central High School’s Future Business Leaders of America will hold a superhero character breakfast Saturday, Feb. 4 from 9-11 a.m. in the main cafeteria. The event is for boys and girls 2-9 years old. The children will be able to meet their favorite superhero characters, have breakfast, take photo, and learn character traits and lessons from their favorite hero. The public can buy tickets online or by coming to Wilson Central High School. They are $5 for each person, and presale will be through Friday, Feb. 3. Tickets will be $10 per person at the door.

Mt. Juliet Daddy-Daughter Dance

5 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Daddy-Daughter Dance will be Feb. 4 at the Mt. Juliet Community Center. The early dinner and dance will be from 5-7 p.m. and the late dinner and dance will be from 8-10 p.m. Tickets will be $15 each and go on sale Jan. 2. This year’s theme will be sock hop.

Wilson Amateur Radio Club meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson Amateur Radio Club will meet Saturday, Feb. 4 at 6 p.m. in room 122 of Labry Hall at Cumberland University. Anyone may attend. For more information, call Tom Parker at 615-285-2337.

Mardi Gras at the Capitol

6:30 p.m.

Madri Gras at the Capitol, a fundraiser for Sherry’s Run, will be Saturday, Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. It will feature dinner, live music, a cash bar and live auction. Tickets are $50 each. For more information, visit sherrysrun.org.

Feb. 5

Free Community All-Levels Yoga Class

4 p.m.

A free community yoga class for all levels will be Sunday, Feb. 5 from 4-5 p.m. at Bloom at the Mill at 314 N. Maple St. in Lebanon. Donations will be also accepted with all proceeds to benefit Brooks House in Lebanon.

Feb. 6

Republican Women of Wilson County meeting

11:30 a.m.

The Republican Women of Wilson County will meet Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 11:30 a.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square. The guest speaker will be Amy Lawrence. She will speak on Tennessee conservatives and the death penalty. Following the speaker, the club will hold its monthly business meeting. The public is invited and may bring their lunch or go with the club to a local restaurant following the meeting. The Republican Women welcomes new members. For more information, call 615-415-3201 or email belacres@dtccom.net.

Vietnam Veterans of America meeting

5 p.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America in Lebanon will meet Monday, Feb. 6 and the first Monday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural. Veterans start gathering about 4 p.m. for the 5 p.m. meeting. A free meal is served for all attending veterans and guests. Vietnam-era veterans are encouraged to attend for activities. Veterans interested in joining should bring a copy of their DD214. For more information, call Doc Kraft at 615-477-8088.

Wilson County Tea Party meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Tea Party will meet Monday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m. in the Schoolhouse Building G at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. District 22 state Sen. Dr. Mark Green, R-Clarksville, will speak on current legislative issues. He is running for governor in 2018. The event is open to the public. For more information, visit wilsoncountyteaparty.com.

Feb. 7

McClain Christian Academy’s “A Night of Music”

6 p.m.

McClain Christian Academy’s “A Night of Music” will be Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. The lineup will include Dailey & Vincent, an American bluegrass and country group; Jimmy Fortune, a former member of the Statler Brothers; and Alvarado Road Show, the Texas-based brother duo of Cleve and A.J. Clark. Tickets are available by calling 615-879-6446. Proceeds from the annual event benefit McClain Christian Academy.

Feb. 9

Wilson County Republican Party Executive Committee meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Republican Party Executive Committee will meet Thursday, Feb. 9 at Kevin’s Automotive at 500 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The meeting is open to Wilson County Republican Party members only.

Feb. 10

Wilson Bank & Trust Home and Garden Expo

4 p.m.

The Wilson Bank & Trust Home and Garden Expo will be Friday, Feb. 10 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 11 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon. Admission is free.

Feb. 11

Stones River Chapter of Gold Star Wives meeting

1 p.m.

The Stones River Chapter of Gold Star Wives will meet Saturday, Feb. 11 at 1 p.m. at the Alvin C. York VA Hospital at 3400 Lebanon Pike in Murfreesboro. Gold Star Wives is a national nonprofit service organization. Anyone who lives in the Nashville area whose spouse died while serving on active duty, or of a service-connected cause, is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Bonnie White at 423-421-2849.

Feb. 13

Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center High Tea and Fashion Show

2 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center’s High Tea and Fashion Show will be Monday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. at the center at 2034 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Entertainment will be provided by Kirkland, and fashions will come from the Sugar Pea. Tickets are $5 and available at the center.

Toastmasters Club of Lebanon meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Toastmasters Club of Lebanon will meet Monday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square. The public is invited, and Toastmasters welcomes new members. The club’s mission is to provide a supportive and positive learning experience to develop communication skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.

Feb. 14

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, Feb. 14 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m. All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

Feb. 16

“Race” movie at the Capitol Theatre

11 a.m.

In honor of Black History Month, the movie, “Race – The Story of Jesse Owens,” will be shown Thursday, Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Tickets are $5, and children younger than 7 will be admitted free. Tickets are available at the Lebanon-Wilson Chamber of Commerce office, from any member of the Wilson County Black History Committee and may be purchased at the door. For more information, call 615-444-9487 or email wcblackhistory@gmail.com.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Feb. 18

Lebanon Senior Citizens Center Valentine Banquet Dinner and Dance

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Senior Citizens Center Valentine Banquet Dinner and Dance will be Saturday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. at the Mill in the Edgerton Room at 300 N. Maple St. in Lebanon. The opening ceremony and dinner starts at 6 p.m., and dancing and entertainment will be provided by Danny McCorkle. For more information, contact Patti Watts at 615-449-4600 or 615-418-5057.

Feb. 26

Race at the Capitol Theatre

2 p.m.

The group will show Race at the Capitol Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $5 and children under 7 are free. Race, rated PG-13, follows Olympic and track and field legend Jesse Owens as he prepares and competes in the 1936 Olympics, where he goes up against Adolf Hitler’s vision of Aryan supremacy. Tickets are available at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, from members of the Wilson County Black History Committee or at the Capitol Theatre box office one hour before show times.

Mar. 31

Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center Spring Gala

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center’s Spring Gala will be Friday, March 31 from 6-9 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet. Tickets are $40 or $25 for center members and available at the center. There will be a prime rib dinner, entertainment and a silent auction all to benefit the center.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

Feb. 6

Wilson County Library Board meeting

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Library Board will meet Monday, Feb. 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Monday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. in a work session at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

Feb. 7

Watertown Planning Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Watertown Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 5 p.m. at Watertown City Hall at 8630 Sparta Pike.

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Feb. 9

Wilson County Insurance Committee meeting

4:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Insurance Committee will meet Thursday, Feb. 9 at 4:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Feb. 13

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Feb. 16

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. in a work session at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Feb. 20

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Feb. 21

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Feb. 27

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

March 6

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Monday, March 6 at 6 p.m. in a work session at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.