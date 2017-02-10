Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Feb. 13

Legislative Update with Rep. Susan Lynn

7:45 a.m.

A legislative update with state Rep. Susan Lynn will be Monday, Feb. 13 from 7:45-9:30 a.m. at the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce office. Lynn will discuss the IMPROVE Act and give a transportation funding update. Light refreshments will be served, and everyone is welcome to attend. Online registration is requested at mjchamber.org.

Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center High Tea and Fashion Show

2 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center’s High Tea and Fashion Show will be Monday, Feb. 13 at 2 p.m. at the center at 2034 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Entertainment will be provided by Kirkland, and fashions will come from the Sugar Pea. Tickets are $5 and available at the center.

Darkness to Light Training

6 p.m.

The Lebanon Special School District will hold Darkness to Light training Monday, Feb. 13 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Castle Heights Elementary School library at 1007 N. Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. Darkness To Light: Stewards of Children is a prevention-training program that teaches adults how to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. The workshop, materials and childcare will be available free of charge. For more information and to RSVP, contact Beth Petty at the LSSD Family Resource Center at 615-453-2693 or beth.petty@lssd.org. Seating will be limited to 50 participants.

Wilson County Democrat Party meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Democrat Party executive committee and general party members will meet Monday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the School Exhibit Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Anyone is welcome to share ideas for building and organizing for outreach and growth.

Toastmasters Club of Lebanon meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Toastmasters Club of Lebanon will meet Monday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square. The public is invited, and Toastmasters welcomes new members. The club’s mission is to provide a supportive and positive learning experience to develop communication skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.

Feb. 14

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, Feb. 14 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

Feb. 16

“Race” movie at the Capitol Theatre

11 a.m.

In honor of Black History Month, the movie, “Race – The Story of Jesse Owens,” will be shown Thursday, Feb. 16 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Tickets are $5, and children younger than 7 will be admitted free. Tickets are available at the Lebanon-Wilson Chamber of Commerce office, from any member of the Wilson County Black History Committee and may be purchased at the door. For more information, call 615-444-9487 or email wcblackhistory@gmail.com.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Feb. 18

Lebanon Senior Citizens Center Valentine Banquet Dinner and Dance

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Senior Citizens Center Valentine Banquet Dinner and Dance will be Saturday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. at the Mill in the Edgerton Room at 300 N. Maple St. in Lebanon. The opening ceremony and dinner starts at 6 p.m., and dancing and entertainment will be provided by Danny McCorkle. For more information, contact Patti Watts at 615-449-4600 or 615-418-5057.

Feb. 23

High School Equivalency Test

8 a.m.

The Wilson County Adult Education program will offer the high school equivalency test Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Lebanon. For information on taking the test, call 615-443-8731.

Wilson County Republican Party Executive Committee meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Republican Party Executive Committee will meet Thursday, Feb. 23 at Kevin’s Automotive at 500 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The meeting is open to Wilson County Republican Party members only.

Feb. 24

Garden Brothers Circus

4:30 p.m.

The Garden Brothers Circus will be Friday, Feb. 24 with shows at 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. It will feature motorcycle daredevils, Chinese acrobats, the Human Slingshot, racing camels, clowns, aerialists and cirque artists. The first 100 adult tickets sold online will be $9.95 at gardenbroscircus.com.

Feb. 26

“Race” movie at the Capitol Theatre

11 a.m.

March 4

Boy Scout Troop 246 Spaghetti Dinner

5 p.m.

Boy Scout Troop 246 will have a spaghetti dinner fundraiser Saturday, March 4 from 5-7 p.m. at Cook’s United Methodist Church at 7919 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. Plates are $5 a person and include spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and entertainment. A silent auction and door prizes will also be featured. Tickets are available from any Troop 246 Boy Scout and will be available at the door.

March 6

Lebanon Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast

6:30 a.m.

The Lebanon Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast will be Tuesday, March 6 from 6:30-9:30 a.m. at Phillips Dining Hall on the Cumberland University campus. The breakfast is $5 per person, and proceeds will go to benefit Lebanon Youth Baseball. Carry-out will be available.

March 25

Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Celebration

10 a.m.

The second annual Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans celebration will be Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. There will be entertainment and door-prize drawings.

March 31

Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center Spring Gala

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center’s Spring Gala will be Friday, March 31 from 6-9 p.m. at Victory Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet. Tickets are $40 or $25 for center members and available at the center. There will be a prime rib dinner, entertainment and a silent auction all to benefit the center.

Feb. 13

Wilson County 911 Board meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County 911 Board will meet Monday, Feb. 13 at 4 p.m. at the 911 office at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Lebanon Board of Education meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education meet Monday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. at the central office at 701 Coles Ferry Pike.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Feb. 13 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Feb. 14

Wilson County Election Commission meeting

7 a.m.

The Wilson County Election Commission will meet Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 7 a.m. at the Election Commission office at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon.

Feb. 15

Wilson County Public Records Commission meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County Public Records Commission will meet Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. at Wilson County Archives at 115 S. College St. in Lebanon.

Feb. 16

Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet Thursday, Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. at the Upton Heights administrative office.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. in a work session at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Minutes Committee meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Steering Committee meeting

6:45 p.m.

The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6:45 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Budget Committee meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet Thursday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Feb. 20

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Feb. 21

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Feb. 23

Lebanon Airport Commission special called meeting

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Airport Commission will have a special called meeting Thursday, Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Municipal Airport at 760 Franklin Road.

Feb. 27

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Feb. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

March 2

Wilson County Board of Education work session

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, March 2 at 5 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

March 6

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Monday, March 6 at 6 p.m. in a work session at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, March 6 at 6 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.