Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

April 28

Knob Creek Release Party

3 p.m.

Knob Creek will hold a release party to benefit Prospect, Inc. on Friday, April 28 from 3-8 p.m. at Market Basket Liquors at 1505 W. Main St. in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-449-7115.

Cumberland Soccer Fundraiser

5 p.m.

Hoite’s Barbecue will donate 10 percent of its concessions purchases to the Cumberland soccer program when food is bought Friday, April 28 in show of gratitude for its support of Wilson United Soccer League.

April 29

Community Yard Sale

7 a.m.

A community yard sale, featuring more than 20 vendors, will be Saturday, April 29 from 7 a.m. until noon at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. There will be clothes, toys, furniture, tools and more. Vendor sports are $20 each, which will include two parking spaces. Registration is open at mjparksandrec.org.

Spence Creek Garage Sale

7 a.m.

Spence Creek residents will have a neighborhood-wide garage sale Saturday, April 29 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m., featuring more than 500 homes. Use 10 Owl Drive in Lebanon to get to the neighborhood.

Spring Fest in the Grove

8 a.m.

Spring Fest in the Grove will be Saturday, April 29 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Fiddlers Grove Historic Village in Lebanon. The Baddour Parkway Arboretum and Gardens will have a plant sale. Alan Windham, plant pathologist, will also be there to answer questions about plant diseases. Local artisans and vendors will be on hand to sell their handmade items such as goat milk soap, homemade doggie treats, blacksmith items and more. The event will be free. For more information, call 615-547-6111.

Passport Fair

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Clerk will hold a passport fair on Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. for residents of Wilson County. Those interested in purchasing a passport should bring a completed, unsigned DS-11 application, proof of U.S. Citizenship, photo ID, color passport photo and a check or money order for the price of the passport. Cash will not be accepted. A DS-11 application may be found at travel.state.gov. Prices vary for passport books and cards based on age. For more information call the Wilson County Clerk’s office at 615-444-0314.

Wilson County Conservative Republicans meeting

9:15 a.m.

The Wilson County Conservative Republicans will meet Saturday, April 29 at 9:15 a.m. at Logan’s Roadhouse at Providence in Mt. Juliet. The speakers will be Kevin and Laura Beigert with the Tennessee Star, an online newspaper that covered the legislature this year.

Leeville Family Fun Day

10 a.m.

Wilson Bank & Trust’s 10th annual Leeville Family Fun Day will be Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 440 Hwy. 109 N. in Lebanon.

Lebanon Outlet Mall Summer Safety Fair

10 a.m.

The Lebanon Outlet Mall will hold a summer safety fair Saturday, April 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the parking lot. Children and families are invited to participate in a bicycle safety course courtesy of Lebanon Police Department. Lebanon police will also hold a child fingerprint and identification station, photo booth, a child passenger safety workshop and a touch-a-truck display, featuring a police cruiser, motorcycle, armored truck and more. Lebanon Fire Department will also be on hand to provide smoke and fire safety information and a fire truck for the touch-a-truck display.

Keith Edmonds Foundation Shine the Light Event

11 a.m.

The Keith Edmonds Foundation will hold its Shine the Light event for child abuse awareness Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Cumberland University. It will feature inflatables, vendors, food, a human pinwheel and more. For more information, call 615-583-9448, email courtnie@keithedmondsfoundation.org or visit keithedmondsfoundation.org.

First Responder Family Appreciation Day

11 a.m.

Joy Church will hold a First Responder Family Appreciation Day on Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at its new community outreach facility, the Landing, on the church campus at 10085 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. A free lunch will be served.

A Toast to Tennessee Wine Festival

Noon

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce’s 14th annual A Toast to Tennessee Wine Festival will be Saturday, April 29 from noon until 6 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon. Sample Tennessee wines and specialty foods, attend wine and food seminars, shop from local crafters and sample craft beer. For more information or to buy tickets, visit mjchamber.org.

April 30

Youth Career Day

2 p.m.

A career day will be Sunday, April 30 from 2-4 p.m. at Pickett Rucker United Methodist Church at 633 Glover St. in Lebanon. The event will be open to all youth.

May 1

Mt. Juliet High School Plant Sale

8:30 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet High School greenhouse management class will hold its annual plant sale from Wednesday, April 5 through Monday, May 1 or until it’s sold out at the school at 1874 Golden Bear Gateway. The sale will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon. For more information, contact Mitzi Pigg at the school.

Vietnam Veterans of America meeting

5 p.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America in Wilson County will meet Monday, May 1 and the first Monday of each month at Courtney’s Restaurant at 4066B N. Mt Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. Veterans start gathering about 4 p.m. for the 5 p.m. meeting. A free meal is served for all attending veterans and guests. Vietnam-era veterans are encouraged to attend for activities. Veterans interested in joining should bring a copy of their DD214. For more information, call Dave Murdock at 615 785-8127.

Special Needs Baseball League Signups

5 p.m.

The deadline to sign up for the Smith County Special Needs Baseball League will be Monday, May 1 by 5 p.m. at the Smith County High School Baseball Complex. The league is for any special needs player, regardless of need or age. Peer partners will be available to assist, as needed. The fee will be $25 and will include a shirt. Players will need grey baseball pants. A selection of bats, gloves and batting helmets will be provided. For more information, call Lisa Hembree at 615-418-5229.

Republican Women of Wilson County meeting

6 p.m.

The Republican Women of Wilson County will meet Monday, May 1 at 6 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. The guest speaker will be Dr. Garnish Sethi, orthopaedic trauma surgeon at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Refreshments will be served. Guests will be welcome.

May 2

Rep. Susan Lynn Town Hall Meeting

9 a.m.

State Rep. Susan Lynn will hold a town hall meeting Tuesday, May 2 at 9 a.m. at Providence United Methodist Church at 2293 S. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet.

Watertown Chamber of Commerce meeting

Noon

The Watertown Chamber of Commerce will meet Tuesday, May 2 at noon at the Depot in Watertown.

Lebanon Senior Citizens Center expansion groundbreaking

2 p.m.

A groundbreaking for the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center expansion will be Tuesday, May 2 at 2 p.m. at the center at 670 Coles Ferry Pike.

May 3

The Big Payback Wilson County Rally

11 a.m.

The Big Payback Wilson County Rally will be Wednesday, May 3 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. It will feature contests, prizes, giveaways, food trucks and music. For more information on the Big Payback, visit thebigpayback.org.

Rep. Susan Lynn Town Hall Meeting

6 p.m.

State Rep. Susan Lynn will hold a town hall meeting Wednesday, May 3 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Juliet City Hall at 2525 N. Mt. Juliet Road.

May 4

Wilson County Retired Teachers Association meeting

10 a.m.

The Wilson County Retired Teachers Association will meet Thursday, May 4 at 10 a.m. at the First Church of the Nazarene. Reservations should be made as a brunch will be provided by the WCRTA. The program will consist of end-of-year activities. The community service project will be Wilson County’s New Leash on Life program. Needs are liquid detergent, bleach, Dawn dish soap, non-clumping cat litter and wet or dry pet foods. For more information or reservations, call 615-444-0071.

National Day of Prayer Observance

Noon

An observance in honor of the National Day of Prayer will be Thursday, May 4 at noon at the flagpole in front of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Rep. Susan Lynn Town Hall Meeting

6 p.m.

State Rep. Susan Lynn will hold a town hall meeting Thursday, May 4 at 6 p.m. at Gladeville United Methodist Church at 8770 Stewarts Ferry Pike in the Gladeville community.

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery meets each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call Fairview Church at 615-444-0111 or Vicki Atkinson at 615-444-1673 or 615-521-6981.

May 6

Free Rock Chip Repair Day Fundraiser

7 a.m.

A free rock chip repair day fundraiser will be Saturday, May 6 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Mt. Juliet Montessori Academy at 9695 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. Sponsored by All-N-One Auto Glass, the event will feature free windshield rock chip repair. All donations will fund Mt. Juliet Montessori PTA. The academy will also have its annual bake and yard sales.

Makenzie’s Car Wash 4 A Cure

8 a.m.

The sixth annual Makenzie’s Car Wash 4 A Cure will be Saturday, May 6 from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Burger King at 11547 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet. The event is to raise money for the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. For more information or to make a donation, visit pbtf.convio.net/goto/kenziescarwash4acure.

Twin States Iris Society’s “Irises at the Arts”

2 p.m.

The Twin States Iris Society will present its annual spring show and sale, “Irises at the Arts,” on Saturday, May 6 from 2-4 p.m. at Walter J. Baird Middle School at 131 WJB Pride Lane in Lebanon. Iris entries will be accepted from 7-10 a.m., and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., they will be judged. The show will be from 2-4 p.m., and there will be an iris rhizome sale from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. for $3 each.

Derby Day

4 p.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce’s Derby Day will be Saturday, May 6 from 4-7 p.m. at Legacy Farms at 8061 Murfreesboro Road in Lebanon. It will feature Southern fare, mint juleps and games while wearing derby hats and bowties. For reservations, call 615-444-5503 or email tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com.

Comedy Show to Benefit Watertown Project Graduation

7 p.m.

A comedy show to benefit Watertown Project Graduation will be Saturday, May 6 at 7 p.m. at Watertown Middle School, featuring comedian Jim Seward. Tickets may be purchased from class seniors in advance or at the door for $10 each. Donations may also be made to Project Graduation through Wilson Bank & Trust.

May 7

Antique Car Show

10 a.m.

A free antique car show will be Sunday, May 7 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Wilson Bank & Trust’s Mt. Juliet office at 1476 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Car show registration will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., and awards will be at 3 p.m. It will feature free inflatables for children. For more information, call 615-754-0600.

Vietnam Veterans of America meeting

5 p.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America in Wilson County will meet Monday, May 7 and the first Monday of each month at Courtney’s Restaurant at 4066B N. Mt Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. Veterans start gathering about 4 p.m. for the 5 p.m. meeting. A free meal is served for all attending veterans and guests. Vietnam-era veterans are encouraged to attend for activities. Veterans interested in joining should bring a copy of their DD214. For more information, call Dave Murdock at 615 785-8127.

May 8

Charity Golf Tournament

10:30 a.m.

Edwards Porter Mattes Wealth Management will hold its annual charity golf tournament Monday, May 8 at Five Oaks Golf and Country Club at 621 Five Oaks Blvd. in Lebanon to benefit Starfish Infertility Foundation. The nonprofit organization awards grants to help couples who do not have a provision in their insurance plans for infertility treatment. Player registration will start at 10:30 a.m. and a shotgun start at noon. The awards dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. at the completion of play. The entry fee is $125 per person or $500 per team and includes green and cart fees, executive goody bag, beverages, lunch and awards dinner, mulligan, red tee, hole-in-one contest, long drive and closest to pin. An optional package is an additional $20 for golf ball air cannon, putting contest and marshmallow drive. Register at golftournament.online/edwardsporter. For more information, call 615-810-8185 or email brock@edwardsporter.com.

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, May 8 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

May 9

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, May 9 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

May 10

Hamilton Springs Station groundbreaking

10:30 a.m.

A groundbreaking for Hamilton Springs Station, Middle Tennessee’s first transit-orientated development, will be Wednesday, May 10 at 10:30 a.m. at 100 Gaston Park Drive in Lebanon.

May 11

Free Pancake Breakfast for Wilson County Veterans

7 a.m.

Keller Williams Realty in Mt. Juliet, the Wilson County Veterans Service Office, American Legion of Lebanon and Mt. Juliet, Vietnam Veterans of America in Lebanon, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Courtney’s Restaurant will present a free pancake breakfast to Wilson County veterans May 11 from 7-9:30 a.m. at the Tennessee National Guard Armory at 1010 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. The public is invited to attend and bring a donation of a non-perishable food item to be distributed to veterans and members of the Senior Citizens Awareness Network of Wilson County. For more information, call Wendy Dyes at 615-715-0913.

Be Social MJ Networking Happy Hour

5 p.m.

A Be Social MJ networking happy hour will be Thursday, May 11 from 5-7 p.m. at El Ray Azteca at 1319 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. Donations will be collected to benefit Charis Health Center. For more information, visit mjchamber.org.

Lebanon Municipal Airport terminal ribbon cutting

2 p.m.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new terminal at the Lebanon Municipal Airport will be Thursday, May 11 at 2 p.m. at the airport at 1160A Franklin Road.

Airport Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

2 p.m.

The Lebanon Municipal Airport will hold a ribbon cutting for the Fixed Based Operation on Thursday, May 11 at 2 p.m. at the airport, 760 Franklin Road in Lebanon. The event is open to the public will include food, music and games.

Friends of Historic Lebanon Dinner

6:30 p.m.

Historic Lebanon will hold its annual Friends of Historic Lebanon Dinner on Thursday, May 11 at 6:30 p.m. at Venue 142 in the Historic Arcade Building at 142 Public Square in Lebanon. Tickets are $25 and will include dinner and an annual membership as a Friend of Historic Lebanon. Tickets are available at the Historic Lebanon office at 324 W. Main St. in Lebanon or online at historiclebanon.com/friendsdinner. Advanced purchase is required, and seating is limited. Those who plan to attend should get tickets by May 8.

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery meets each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call Fairview Church at 615-444-0111 or Vicki Atkinson at 615-444-1673 or 615-521-6981.

May 12

Watertown High School Choir and Band Spring Concert

6 p.m.

The Watertown High School choir and band will have their spring concert Friday, May 12 at 6 p.m. at the high school theater. Admission is $5.

May 13

Empower Me Day of Dreams

7 a.m.

The Empower Me Day of Dreams will be Saturday, May 13 at Cumberland University’s Nokes-Lasater Field in Lebanon. It will feature Jere’s Ride at 7 a.m., Dream Riders at 9:30 p.m., Gabby’s Walk for Change at 10 a.m. and Donovan’s Jam at 10:30 a.m., along with food, a silent auction, face painting and inflatables. For more information or to register for any of the events, visit empowermecenter.com.

Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive

7 a.m.

The U.S. Postal Service’s Stamp Out Hunger food drive will be Saturday, May 13. People can place non-perishable food in mailboxes to help those in need. All items collected by Lebanon rural and city letter carriers will be donated to the Wilson County Community Help Center.

Boy Scout Troop 1204 Take Your Mother to Breakfast

7 a.m.

The eighth annual Take Your Mother to Breakfast pancake breakfast will be Saturday, May 13 from 7-11 a.m. at the Saint Stephens Catholic Church family life center to benefit Boy Scout Troop 1204. Breakfast will be $5 for adults, $3 for children 5-10 years old and free for children 4 and younger. For more information, visit bsatroop1204.org.

Ducky Derby

10 a.m.

The second annual Ducky Derby will be Saturday, May 13 at 10 a.m. at the State Route 231 North Cumberland Bridge. Proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Wilson County Community Help Center. Adults 18 and older may purchase tickets from the Help Center for $5 each, and duck owners do not have to be present to win. The first-place winner will receive $2,500.

Bark in the park

11 a.m.

New Leash on Life will hold the 17th annual Bark in the Park event Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds, 945 East Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. The event includes dog friendly activities such as an agility course, vendors, contests and giveaways. Admission is free.

Stones River Chapter of Gold Star Wives meeting

1 p.m.

The Stones River Chapter of Gold Star Wives will meet Saturday, May 13 at 1 p.m. at the Alvin C. York VA Hospital at 3400 Lebanon Pike in Murfreesboro. Gold Star Wives is a national nonprofit service organization. Anyone living in Nashville and the surrounding areas whose spouse died while serving on active duty or of a service-connected cause is welcome to join. For more information, contact Bonnie White at 423-421-2849.

MOMS Club of Mt. Juliet and Lebanon Mother and Son Dance

6 p.m.

The fifth annual Mother and Son Dance by MOMS Club of Mt. Juliet and Lebanon to benefit Lyttle Fox Therapy for its new special needs playground will be Saturday, May 13 from 6-8 p.m. at the Mt. Juliet Community Center at 1075 Charlie Daniels Pkwy. The cost is $20 per mother and son, $5 for each additional son and $10 for each additional mother or grandmother. Tickets are available in person at the center Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/MotherSonDanceOfMtJulietLebanon.

May 18

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, May 18 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery meets each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call Fairview Church at 615-444-0111 or Vicki Atkinson at 615-444-1673 or 615-521-6981.

May 20

Heritage Peace Garden Celebration

11 a.m.

The Wilson County Black History Committee will present the 6th annual Heritage Peace Garden celebration on Saturday, May 20 at 11 a.m. at Pickett Chapel, 209 East Market Street in Lebanon. The event will honor local individuals who have made a significant contribution to the community. Archaeologist Phillip Hodge will also present findings from the grounds at Pickett Chapel. For more information call 615-444-9487.

May 28

Jones Hill Cemetery Decoration Ceremony

2:30 p.m.

The annual decoration ceremony will be Sunday, May 28 at 2:30 p.m. at Jones Hill Cemetery in Watertown.

June 9

Wilson County Relay for Life

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Relay for Life will be Friday, June 9 from 6 p.m. until midnight at the west lawn at Wilson Bank & Trust at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. For more information, visit relayforlife.org/wilsontn.

June 17

Realtors Bass Classic

6 a.m.

The Realtors Bass Classic will be Saturday, June 17 from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Bulls Creek Launch on Old Hickory Lake. The event is open to the public and will be $90 per boat in advance or $100 the day of the tournament. Preregistration forms are available at Century 21 West Main Realty in Lebanon, Flippers Bait and Tackle in Gallatin or pay by credit card by calling 615-758-9851. Cash prizes will be determined by the number of entries with a guaranteed $1,200 first prize. For more information, call Fred VanHook at 615-477-2984 or Flippers at 615-452-7719.

July 6

CASA of Wilson County Reverse Draw

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Court-Appointed Special Advocates will hold its Reverse Draw on Thursday, July 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Tickets are $100 each, and the last ticket drawn will receive $10,000. For more information, visit wilsoncountycasa.org.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

May 1

Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Friday, April 21 at 9 a.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Monday, May 1 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, May 1 at 6 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

May 2

Wilson County Cable TV Committee meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Cable TV Committee will meet Tuesday, May 2 at 6 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, May 2 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

May 3

Wilson County Law Enforcement Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Law Enforcement Committee will meet Wednesday, May 3 at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office in Lebanon.

May 4

Wilson County Animal Control Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Animal Control Committee will meet Thursday, May 4 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Minutes Committee meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet Thursday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Steering Committee meeting

6:45 p.m.

The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet Thursday, May 4 at 6:45 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Budget Committee meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet Thursday, May 4 at 7 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

May 5

Wilson County Road Commission and Urban-Type Public Facilities Board meetings

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Road Commission will meet Friday, May 5 at 9 a.m. at the Road Commission office. The Urban-Type Public Facilities Board will meet immediately after the Road Commission.

May 6

Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet Thursday, May 4 at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office at 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., Suite 102, in Lebanon.

May 8

Lebanon Special School District Board of Education meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education meet Monday, May 8 at 5 p.m. at Winfree Bryant Middle School at 1213 Leeville Pike in Lebanon.

Wilson County Health and Welfare Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Health and Welfare Committee will meet Monday, May 8 at 5 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, May 8 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

May 15

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Monday, May 15 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, May 15 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

May 16

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, May 16 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

May 22

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, May 22 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

June 5

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Monday, June 5 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

June 6

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, June 6 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

June 12

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, June 12 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

June 19

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Monday, June 19 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, June 19 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

June 20

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, June 20 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

June 26

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, June 26 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.