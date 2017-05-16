Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

May 17

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will have its Chamber Connection Luncheon on Wednesday, May 17 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. The guest speaker will be Mt. Juliet police Chief James Hambrick, who will discuss updates on the police department. Early registration by May 16 at noon is $18, and late registration is $23. Online registration is required at mjchamber.com.

May 18

Protecting seniors from fraud presentation

11 a.m.

Imogene Griffin with Home Instead Senior Care will give a presentation on protecting seniors from fraud Thursday, May 18 at 11 a.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library. For more information, call the library at 615-444-0632.

Year-Round Garden Club Standard Flower Show

1 p.m.

Lebanon’s Year-Round Garden Club’s Standard Flower Show will be May 18 from 1-3 p.m. at the Winstead Paine Bone House at 516 W. Spring St. in Lebanon. The theme for the show will be “Cumberland University’s 175th Anniversary: A Time to Celebrate.” The flower show will be free and open to the public.

St. Jude Dream Home Ribbon Cutting and VIP Preview Party

5 p.m.

A ribbon cutting and VIP preview party for the St. Jude Children’s Hospital Dream Home giveaway will be Thursday, May 18 at 5 p.m. at the home at 107 Vanner Road in Mt. Juliet. RSVP by May 15 to Courtney Kissack at 615-906-0273 or courtney.kissack@stjude.org.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, May 18 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Lantern Lane Farm’s Healing and Horses

6 p.m.

Lantern Lane Farm’s annual spring fundraiser, Healing and Horses, will be Thursday, May 18 from 6-8 p.m. at Rock Bottom Stables at 594B Northern Road in Mt. Juliet. Internationally acclaimed model, actress and author Jennifer O’Neill will serve as host. Musical entertainment will feature MJ’s Whitson and Fish with guest artists Kyle Stallons and Brittney Kennel. Blue Moon Barbecue will cater the event, which will benefit clients in need of spiritual, emotional and physical healing through traditional and equine-assisted counseling services. Single tickets are $100, and sponsor tables are available for $1,000.

Celebrate Recovery

7 p.m.

Celebrate Recovery meets each Thursday from 7-9:30 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call Fairview Church at 615-444-0111 or Vicki Atkinson at 615-444-1673 or 615-521-6981.

McClain Christian Academy graduation

7 p.m.

McClain Christian Academy will hold its graduation ceremony Thursday, May 18 at 7 p.m. in Baird Chapel at Cumberland University.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, May 18 and each third Thursday in May at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

May 19

Flag Retirement Ceremony

6 p.m.

The 10th annual Flag Retirement Ceremony will be Friday, May 19 at 6 p.m. in the open-air arena at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. American and Tennessee worn, torn and tattered flags will be retired to honor and pay tribute to veterans, police officers, firefighters and emergency management technicians. Anyone who has flags that need to be retired may bring them folded. The event is sponsored by the Lebanon Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015.

“To Kill a Mockingbird”

7 p.m.

Centerstage Theatre Co. will present the play, “To Kill a Mockingbird,” on Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. at Living Word Family Worship Center at 3633 Poplar Hill Road in Watertown. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors. For more information or to buy tickets, call 615-547-3697 or visit brownpapertickets.com.

May 20

Ford F-100 Supernationals

8 a.m.

The Ford F-100 Supernationals, the largest all-Ford car show, will be Friday, May 19 and Saturday, May 20 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. It will feature vendors, a swap meet and judging of the top Fords. For more information, contact Charlie Cobble at 423-623-4644 or Charlie@autshows.cc.

Antique Tractor, Antique Truck and Gas Engine Show

8 a.m.

The Antique Tractor, Antique Truck and Gas Engine Show, held by the Wilson County Antique Power Association will be Saturday, May 20 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Gates open at 8 a.m., and admission will be free, however, donations will be accepted. Visitors should use the Fiddlers Grove entrance. For more information, contact Johnny or Debbie Mitchell at 615-444-6944 or jwdamitch@gmail.com or Steve Koons at 615-449-5002.

Southern Smoke Barbecue Championship

8:30 a.m.

The Southern Smoke Barbecue Championship will be Saturday, May 20 from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Admission will be free to watch 40-plus barbecue pitmasters who will vie for $12,000 and the honor of grand champion of the event. There will be child-friendly activities for the whole family, including zip lines, rock climbing wall, bouncy toys, etc. The barbecue championship will be in conjunction with the 39th annual F-100 Supernationals, which is the largest all-Ford product show in the U.S. The truck show will require an admission fee.

Wilson County Republican Party meeting

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Republican Party will meet Saturday, May 20 at 9 a.m. at Shoney’s at 814 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon to discuss the upcoming election.

Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church Barbecue Fundraiser

9 a.m.

Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church will hold its annual barbecue fundraiser

Saturday, May 20 with pickup from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the church at 522 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebanon. Whole smoked butts will be $40, pulled pork will be $8 per pound and plate lunches will be $5. To preorder, call 615-444-7453 and leave a message if there’s no answer.

Lebanon High School HOSA Spring Marketplace

9 a.m.

The Lebanon High School HOSA Spring Marketplace will be Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the high school. It will feature a variety of vendors that include the finest in handmade/homemade arts and crafts as well as health, beauty, clothing and other unique items. The event will be free to the public, and concessions will be available. For more information, contact Rusty Darley at 615-444-9610 or darleyr@wilsonk12tn.us.

Heritage Peace Garden

11 a.m.

The Wilson County Black History Committee will hold the sixth annual Heritage Peace Garden celebration Saturday, May 20 at 11 a.m. at Pickett Chapel at 209 E. Market St. in Lebanon. The ceremony will honor local individuals who have made a significant contribution to the Wilson County community. Honorees for 2017 include Finley Thompson, Mandy Thompson-McCathern, Frank Palmer, Stella Palmer. Archaeological findings on the Pickett Chapel property grounds will be presented and attendees will be welcome inside the historic chapel. Light refreshments will be served.

Mt. Juliet Masonic Lodge No. 642 Fish Fry

11 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Masonic Lodge No. 642 will hold its annual fish fry Saturday, May 20 from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the lodge at 279 Tate Lane. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger and include all-you-can-eat catfish, hushpuppies, fries, beans and dessert.

Alliance for Recreational Empowerment Baskin Robbins fundraiser

5 p.m.

A fundraiser for the Alliance for Recreational Empowerment will be Saturday, May 20 from 5-10 p.m. at Baskin Robbins at 1023 W. Main St. in Lebanon. More than 30 percent of ice cream sales will be donated to ARE.

May 21

Wilmore Family Reunion

Noon

The Wilmore family reunion will be Sunday, May 21 at Jacky Carver’s barn at 315 Defeated Creek Hwy. in Defeated Creek. Lunch will be served at noon. Bring a covered dish and family pictures. For more information, call Marilyn Johnson at 615-373-2442 or Janice Wilmore at 615-735-1123.

Grant Cemetery Decoration

2 p.m.

Decoration will be Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. at Grant Cemetery. Contributions to the cemetery fund may be mailed to Cheryl Henry, 2850 Ben Green Road, Lebanon, TN 37090.

Leeville Cemetery Memorial Service

2:30 p.m.

The 92nd annual Leeville Cemetery Memorial Service will be Sunday, May 21 at 2:30 p.m. at Leeville United Methodist Church at 7019 Hickory Ridge Road in Lebanon. Anyone who would like to make a donation toward the upkeep of the cemetery may send it to Thomas Carney, 705 W. Hill Drive, Lebanon, TN 37087.

Friendship Christian School graduation

2:30 p.m.

Friendship Christian School will hold its graduation ceremony Sunday, May 21 at 2:30 p.m. in at College Hills Church of Christ in Lebanon.

May 22

Mt. Juliet High School graduation

7 p.m.

Mt. Juliet High School will hold its graduation ceremony Monday, May 22 at 7 p.m. in the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University.

May 23

Ozment Museum of Human Rights and Social Justice Tour

5:30 p.m.

Visit attorney Elliott Ozment’s private world-class collection of rare human rights and social justice artifacts, which includes original works of art, historic first-edition publications from the 1700s and 1800s and numerous other legal, presidential and civil rights items Tuesday, May 23 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Ozment Law Office at 1214 Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville. The event is sponsored by Cumberland University to benefit the nationally significant Papers of Martin Van Buren project. VIP admission is $50 at 5:30 p.m. and includes a guided tour of the museum. General admission is $5 at 6 p.m. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served. To RSVP, visit cumberland.edu/mvbpapers or call 615-547-1269 for more information.

May 25

Blood Drive

12:30 p.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Thursday, May 25 from 12:30-6 p.m. in the Owens Building at Immanuel Baptist Church at 214 Castle Heights Ave. in Lebnaon. Call 800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org and enter the code, Immanuel19, to schedule an appointment.

Watertown High School graduation

6:30 p.m.

Watertown High School will hold its graduation ceremony Thursday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m. at Robinson Stadium at the school.

Free Outdoor Movie Series

6:30 p.m.

Wilson Bank & Trust’s free outdoor movie series begins Thursday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m. at the bank’s main office on West Main Street in Lebanon. The movie, “The Secret Life of Pets,” will start at dusk. Concessions will be available.

May 26

Mt. Juliet Chamber Business Boost

7:45 a.m.

Business Boost will be Friday, May 26 from 7:45-9:30 a.m. at the Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce office. The guest speaker will be Liz Denning with Gamma Blast Studios who will speak on “The Irresistible Play Button: Why You Need Videos in Your Marketing.” Online registration is required at mjchamber.org. Member registration is $15, and non-member registration is $25 with breakfast included.

May 27

Lebanon High School graduation

10 a.m.

Lebanon High School will hold its graduation ceremony Saturday, May 27 at 10 a.m. at Danny Watkins Stadium at the school.

Wilson Central High School graduation

3 p.m.

Wilson Central High School will hold its graduation ceremony Saturday, May 27 at 3 p.m. in the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University.

May 28

Jones Hill Cemetery Decoration Ceremony

2:30 p.m.

The annual decoration ceremony will be Sunday, May 28 at 2:30 p.m. at Jones Hill Cemetery in Watertown.

May 29

Honoring America’s Flag

8 a.m.

The fifth annual Honoring America’s Flag event will be Friday, May 26 through Monday, May 29 at the corner of North Mt. Juliet Road and East Division Street in Mt. Juliet. American flags will be installed Thursday, May 25, and an opening ceremony will be Friday, May 26. To buy a flag for the event, visit westwilsonexchangeclub.com.

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy graduation

7 p.m.

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy will hold its graduation ceremony Monday, May 29 at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet.

May 30

Ava’s Splash Pad to open

11 a.m.

Ava’s Splash Pad will open Tuesday, May 30 for the season in Mt. Juliet. The splash pad will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. until July 31.

May 31

Job Fair

10 a.m.

The Wilson County Probation Office, Drug Court and Tennessee Department of Correction will hold a job fair Wednesday, May 31 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the general session courtroom at 115 E. High St. in Lebanon for people who have a criminal background that includes misdemeanor or felony convictions. The job fair will include on-the-spot applications and interviews, and all participating employers are willing to hire applicants with criminal backgrounds. Adult Learning Center officials will be available to provide information about getting a high school equivalency diploma. Refreshments will be provided.

June 2

Tennessee State University Scholarship Banquet

6 p.m.

The fifth annual Tennessee State University Scholarship Banquet, sponsored by the school’s national alumni association and Wilson County’s alumni chapter, will be Friday, June 2 at 6 p.m. at the East-West Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The keynote speaker will be the Rev. Roland Scruggs Sr. Tickets are $30 each. To buy tickets or for more information, contact Linda Tapley-Barber at 615-804-8198, Ann Tapley-Irvin at 615-218-1032 or Virgleen Seay at 615-598-6937.

June 3

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 Breakfast

7 a.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet Saturday, June 3 and the first Saturday of each month at 7 a.m. at Courtney’s Restaurant at 4066B N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet.

June 9

Wilson County Relay for Life

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Relay for Life will be Friday, June 9 from 6 p.m. until midnight at the west lawn at Wilson Bank & Trust at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. For more information, visit relayforlife.org/wilsontn.

Kidz Kamp

10 a.m.

Kidz Kamp, fun and educational classes for children 6-16 years old, will be June 9 and July 7. It will offer new classes, which will interest both boys and girls. The classes are $25 each, which covers the cost and instruction. Classes will start at 10 a.m. and last about two hours, plus the children will have an item to take home with them. Pre-register with Fiddlers Grove is required by calling 615-547-6111 Monday through Saturday. The classes June 9 will be wood burning, beginner sewing, beginner quilting, punch art, fiber weaving, basket weaving, felting and acrylic painting. The July 7 classes will be wood burning, beginner sewing, beginner quilting, basket weaving, fiber arts, corn husk dolls, acrylic painting and jewelry making with wire. Other classes will be considered, so ask if any others are added.

June 13

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, June 13 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

June 15

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, June 15 and each third Thursday in May at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

June 17

Realtors Bass Classic

6 a.m.

The Realtors Bass Classic will be Saturday, June 17 from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Bulls Creek Launch on Old Hickory Lake. The event is open to the public and will be $90 per boat in advance or $100 the day of the tournament. Preregistration forms are available at Century 21 West Main Realty in Lebanon, Flippers Bait and Tackle in Gallatin or pay by credit card by calling 615-758-9851. Cash prizes will be determined by the number of entries with a guaranteed $1,200 first prize. For more information, call Fred VanHook at 615-477-2984 or Flippers at 615-452-7719.

Miss Wildcat Pageant

9 a.m.

The 2017 Miss Wildcat Pageant will be June 17 at 9 a.m. at the Heydel Fine Arts Center at Cumberland University. It’s a fundraising pageant for the Wilson County Gardeners’ Guild community projects, buys crowns, trophies and sashes for Celebrating Beauty special needs pageant during the Wilson County Fair and a toy collection for Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital Red Wagon Project. There will be a humanitarian queen in each category for the most toys collected. The pageant has no age limit and is open to all states. For more information and an entry form, contact Patty Alsup at 615-956-3519 or palsup@dtccom.net or visit the Miss Wildcat Facebook page.

June 22

“Peter Pan Junior” at the Capitol Theatre

6 p.m.

Audience of One Productions will present the Broadway musical, “Peter Pan Junior,” on Thursday, June 22, Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $10 for 3-5 year olds and $15 for those 5 and older. For tickets and more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

June 23

“Peter Pan Junior” at the Capitol Theatre

6 p.m.

Audience of One Productions will present the Broadway musical, “Peter Pan Junior,” on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $10 for 3-5 year olds and $15 for those 5 and older. For tickets and more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

June 24

“Peter Pan Junior” at the Capitol Theatre

6 p.m.

Audience of One Productions will present the Broadway musical, “Peter Pan Junior,” on Saturday, June 24 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $10 for 3-5 year olds and $15 for those 5 and older. For tickets and more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 6

CASA of Wilson County Reverse Draw

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Court-Appointed Special Advocates will hold its Reverse Draw on Thursday, July 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Tickets are $100 each, and the last ticket drawn will receive $10,000. For more information, visit wilsoncountycasa.org.

July 7

Kidz Kamp

10 a.m.

Kidz Kamp, fun and educational classes for children 6-16 years old, will be June 9 and July 7. It will offer new classes, which will interest both boys and girls. The classes are $25 each, which covers the cost and instruction. Classes will start at 10 a.m. and last about two hours, plus the children will have an item to take home with them. Pre-register with Fiddlers Grove is required by calling 615-547-6111 Monday through Saturday. The classes June 9 will be wood burning, beginner sewing, beginner quilting, punch art, fiber weaving, basket weaving, felting and acrylic painting. The July 7 classes will be wood burning, beginner sewing, beginner quilting, basket weaving, fiber arts, corn husk dolls, acrylic painting and jewelry making with wire. Other classes will be considered, so ask if any others are added.

July 29

“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” at the Capitol Theatre

7 p.m.

Audience of One Productions will present the Broadway musical, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” from Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23, Tuesday, July 25 and from Thursday, July 27 through Saturday, July 29 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $13 for 3-5 year olds and $20 for those 5 and older. For tickets and more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

The People’s Agenda

May 15

Wilson County 911 Board recessed meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County 911 Board will meet in a recessed session Monday, May 15 at 4 p.m. in the 911 office at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Monday, May 15 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, May 15 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

May 16

Wilson County Tourism Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Tourism Committee will meet Tuesday, May 16 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Cable TV Committee meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Cable TV Committee will meet Tuesday, May 16 at 6 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, May 16 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

May 18

Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners meeting

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Housing Authority Board of Commissioners will meet Thursday, May 18 at 4 p.m. at the Upton Heights administrative office.

Wilson County Recreation Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Recreation Committee will meet Thursday, May 18 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

May 19

Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals meeting

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Friday, May 19 at 9 a.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Planning Commission meeting

11 a.m.

The Wilson County Planning Commission will meet Friday, May 19 at 11 a.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

May 22

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, May 22 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

June 5

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Monday, June 5 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

June 6

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, June 6 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

June 12

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, June 12 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

June 19

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Monday, June 19 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, June 19 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

June 20

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, June 20 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

June 26

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, June 26 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.