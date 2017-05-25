Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

May 26

Sports Physical Friday

11 a.m.

Anycare24 will hold its first Sports Physical Friday on Friday, May 26 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the facility at 702 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The price will be $27 during the one-day promotion. A parent or guardian must be present, and payment will be due at the time of service. Insurance for sports physicals will not be available.

May 27

Chamber Town News

7:30 a.m.

Chamber Town News will be Friday, May 26 from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. Speakers will include Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto, Lebanon Councilor Rick Bell and Joint Economic and Community Development Board executive director G.C. Hixson.

Lebanon High School graduation

10 a.m.

Lebanon High School will hold its graduation ceremony Saturday, May 27 at 10 a.m. at Danny Watkins Stadium at the school.

Fisher-Hailey Family Reunion

10 a.m.

Family and friends of Amanda Fisher and Winfield Hailey will have a reunion Saturday, May 27 at 10 a.m. at BonnyMeade at 2945 Goshen Road in Lebanon. Bring a covered dish for lunch at noon.

Wilson Central High School graduation

3 p.m.

Wilson Central High School will hold its graduation ceremony Saturday, May 27 at 3 p.m. in the Murphy Center at Middle Tennessee State University.

May 28

Jones Hill Cemetery Decoration Ceremony

2:30 p.m.

The annual decoration ceremony will be Sunday, May 28 at 2:30 p.m. at Jones Hill Cemetery in Watertown.

May 29

Honoring America’s Flag

8 a.m.

The fifth annual Honoring America’s Flag event will be Friday, May 26 through Monday, May 29 at the corner of North Mt. Juliet Road and East Division Street in Mt. Juliet. American flags will be installed Thursday, May 25, and an opening ceremony will be Friday, May 26. To buy a flag for the event, visit westwilsonexchangeclub.com.

Wilson County Memorial Day Ceremony

9 a.m.

The annual Wilson County Memorial Day Ceremony will be Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m. at the Wilson County Veterans Plaza next to the Wilson County Courthouse in Lebanon. The speaker will be Cumberland University president and Navy veteran Paul Stumb.

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy graduation

7 p.m.

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy will hold its graduation ceremony Monday, May 29 at 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Mt. Juliet.

May 30

Ava’s Splash Pad to open

11 a.m.

Ava’s Splash Pad will open Tuesday, May 30 for the season in Mt. Juliet. The splash pad will be open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. until July 31.

May 31

Job Fair

10 a.m.

The Wilson County Probation Office, Drug Court and Tennessee Department of Correction will hold a job fair Wednesday, May 31 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the general session courtroom at 115 E. High St. in Lebanon for people who have a criminal background that includes misdemeanor or felony convictions. The job fair will include on-the-spot applications and interviews, and all participating employers are willing to hire applicants with criminal backgrounds. Adult Learning Center officials will be available to provide information about getting a high school equivalency diploma. Refreshments will be provided.

June 2

Tennessee State University Scholarship Banquet

6 p.m.

The fifth annual Tennessee State University Scholarship Banquet, sponsored by the school’s national alumni association and Wilson County’s alumni chapter, will be Friday, June 2 at 6 p.m. at the East-West Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The keynote speaker will be the Rev. Roland Scruggs Sr. Tickets are $30 each. To buy tickets or for more information, contact Linda Tapley-Barber at 615-804-8198, Ann Tapley-Irvin at 615-218-1032 or Virgleen Seay at 615-598-6937.

June 3

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 Breakfast

7 a.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet Saturday, June 3 and the first Saturday of each month at 7 a.m. at Courtney’s Restaurant at 4066B N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet.

“Dinner at the Ranch” for the Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center

5 p.m.

Circle P Ranch and Rufus Page will play host to an exclusive fundraising event, “Dinner at the Ranch,” on June 3 at 5 p.m. Guest will enjoy Circle P Ranch and the activities planned for the evening. The menu will consist of prime rib, sides and homemade desserts all served on elegantly decorated tables in the wooded setting. Throughout the grounds of the 70-acre Circle P Ranch, sculptures and artwork by distinguished artist Steven Allen Boggs, as well as the Fine Art Guild of the Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center, will be displayed for sale with a portion of the sales to be donated to the center. Dedication bricks to be used in center’s new building will be sold for $50 each. The grand finale will be an auction for the exclusive right to name the new center. Tickets for “Dinner at the Ranch” are on sale for $100 each. The deadline for tickets is June 1. Contact Patricia at 615-549-0026 or the center at 615-758-9114 to reserve a seat for the event.

June 8

Regional Transportation Alliance nMotion Wilson County update

11:30 a.m.

The Regional Transportation Alliance will meet Thursday, June 8 from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Lebanon Golf and Country Club at 1300 Coles Ferry Road for an update on the nMotion strategic plan for Wilson County residents. A complimentary lunch will be served. Pre-registration is required at kbs.wufoo.com/forms/z1r30fue18kifyp.

Women in the Lead Sip and Stroke

6 p.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce’s Women in the Lead will hold its Sip and Stroke with Linda’s Art and Design on Thursday, June 8 from 6-9 p.m. at Sammy B’s at 705 Cadet Court in Lebanon. The event will feature painting, heavy hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, including wine. The cost is $35 per person. To RSVP, email tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com.

June 9

Wilson County Relay for Life

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Relay for Life will be Friday, June 9 from 6 p.m. until midnight at the west lawn at Wilson Bank & Trust at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. For more information, visit relayforlife.org/wilsontn.

Kidz Kamp

10 a.m.

Kidz Kamp

10 a.m.

Kidz Kamp, fun and educational classes for children 6-16 years old, will be June 9 and July 7. It will offer new classes, which will interest both boys and girls. The classes are $25 each, which covers the cost and instruction. Classes will start at 10 a.m. and last about two hours, plus the children will have an item to take home with them. Pre-register with Fiddlers Grove is required by calling 615-547-6111 Monday through Saturday. The classes June 9 will be wood burning, beginner sewing, beginner quilting, punch art, fiber weaving, basket weaving, felting and acrylic painting. The July 7 classes will be wood burning, beginner sewing, beginner quilting, basket weaving, fiber arts, corn husk dolls, acrylic painting and jewelry making with wire. Other classes will be considered, so ask if any others are added.

June 12

Mt. Juliet Republican Women meeting

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Republican Women will play host to gubernatorial candidate Bill Lee and his wife, Maria, at its next meeting Monday, June 12 at Courtney’s Restaurant in Mt. Juliet. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. with an optional dinner and at 7 p.m. for the speaker.

June 13

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, June 13 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

Symphony on the Lawn

7 p.m.

The Nashville Symphony will perform Tuesday, June 13 at 7 p.m. on Cumberland University’s Memorial Lawn during the annual Symphony on the Lawn. Rei Hotoda will conduct the family friendly. Pre-concert activities include a performance by the Bert Coble Singers, the Cumberland Arts Academy Suzuki players and the Nashville Symphony’s “instrument petting zoo.” Pre-concert activities will begin at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $5 but is free for children and students. Tickets are available at the Catron Alumni House on Cumberland’s campus, Cox’s Gifts and Jewelry, Del Webb, the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office, Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce office and at the gates. In case of inclement weather, the concert will take place in the Dallas Floyd Gymnasium on Cumberland University’s campus.

June 15

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, June 15 and each third Thursday in May at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

June 17

Realtors Bass Classic

6 a.m.

The Realtors Bass Classic will be Saturday, June 17 from 6 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Bulls Creek Launch on Old Hickory Lake. The event is open to the public and will be $90 per boat in advance or $100 the day of the tournament. Preregistration forms are available at Century 21 West Main Realty in Lebanon, Flippers Bait and Tackle in Gallatin or pay by credit card by calling 615-758-9851. Cash prizes will be determined by the number of entries with a guaranteed $1,200 first prize. For more information, call Fred VanHook at 615-477-2984 or Flippers at 615-452-7719.

Miss Wildcat Pageant

9 a.m.

The 2017 Miss Wildcat Pageant will be June 17 at 9 a.m. at the Heydel Fine Arts Center at Cumberland University. It’s a fundraising pageant for the Wilson County Gardeners’ Guild community projects, buys crowns, trophies and sashes for Celebrating Beauty special needs pageant during the Wilson County Fair and a toy collection for Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital Red Wagon Project. There will be a humanitarian queen in each category for the most toys collected. The pageant has no age limit and is open to all states. For more information and an entry form, contact Patty Alsup at 615-956-3519 or palsup@dtccom.net or visit the Miss Wildcat Facebook page.

June 22

“Peter Pan Junior” at the Capitol Theatre

6 p.m.

Audience of One Productions will present the Broadway musical, “Peter Pan Junior,” on Thursday, June 22, Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $10 for 3-5 year olds and $15 for those 5 and older. For tickets and more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

June 23

“Peter Pan Junior” at the Capitol Theatre

6 p.m.

Audience of One Productions will present the Broadway musical, “Peter Pan Junior,” on Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $10 for 3-5 year olds and $15 for those 5 and older. For tickets and more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

June 24

“Peter Pan Junior” at the Capitol Theatre

6 p.m.

Audience of One Productions will present the Broadway musical, “Peter Pan Junior,” on Saturday, June 24 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $10 for 3-5 year olds and $15 for those 5 and older. For tickets and more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

July 6

CASA of Wilson County Reverse Draw

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Court-Appointed Special Advocates will hold its Reverse Draw on Thursday, July 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Tickets are $100 each, and the last ticket drawn will receive $10,000. For more information, visit wilsoncountycasa.org.

July 7

Kidz Kamp

10 a.m.

Kidz Kamp, fun and educational classes for children 6-16 years old, will be June 9 and July 7. It will offer new classes, which will interest both boys and girls. The classes are $25 each, which covers the cost and instruction. Classes will start at 10 a.m. and last about two hours, plus the children will have an item to take home with them. Pre-register with Fiddlers Grove is required by calling 615-547-6111 Monday through Saturday. The classes June 9 will be wood burning, beginner sewing, beginner quilting, punch art, fiber weaving, basket weaving, felting and acrylic painting. The July 7 classes will be wood burning, beginner sewing, beginner quilting, basket weaving, fiber arts, corn husk dolls, acrylic painting and jewelry making with wire. Other classes will be considered, so ask if any others are added.

July 29

“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” at the Capitol Theatre

7 p.m.

Audience of One Productions will present the Broadway musical, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” from Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23, Tuesday, July 25 and from Thursday, July 27 through Saturday, July 29 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $13 for 3-5 year olds and $20 for those 5 and older. For tickets and more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

The People’s Agenda

May 30

Lebanon Public Works and Transportation Committee meeting

7:30 a.m.

The Lebanon Public Works and Transportation Committee will meet Tuesday, May 30 at 7:30 a.m. in the new terminal at the Lebanon Municipal Airport at 1160A Franklin Road.

June 1

Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet Thursday, June 1 at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office at 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., Suite 102, in Lebanon.

Lebanon Airport Commission meeting

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Airport Commission will meet Thursday, June 1 at 4 p.m. in the new terminal at the Lebanon Municipal Airport at 1160A Franklin Road.

Wilson County Board of Education work session

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Thursday, June 1 at 5 p.m. in a work session at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

Wilson County Budget Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet Thursday, June 1 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

June 5

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Monday, June 5 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, June 5 at 6 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

June 6

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, June 6 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

June 12

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, June 12 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

June 19

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Monday, June 19 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, June 19 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

June 20

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, June 20 at 6 p.m. in the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

June 26

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, June 26 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.