Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

July 6

CASA of Wilson County Reverse Draw

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Court-Appointed Special Advocates will hold its Reverse Draw on Thursday, July 6 at 5:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Tickets are $100 each, and the last ticket drawn will receive $10,000. For more information, visit wilsoncountycasa.org.

July 7

Kidz Kamp

10 a.m.

Kidz Kamp, fun and educational classes for children 6-16 years old, will be June 9 and July 7. It will offer new classes, which will interest both boys and girls. The classes are $25 each, which covers the cost and instruction. Classes will start at 10 a.m. and last about two hours, plus the children will have an item to take home with them. Pre-register with Fiddlers Grove is required by calling 615-547-6111 Monday through Saturday. The classes June 9 will be wood burning, beginner sewing, beginner quilting, punch art, fiber weaving, basket weaving, felting and acrylic painting. The July 7 classes will be wood burning, beginner sewing, beginner quilting, basket weaving, fiber arts, corn husk dolls, acrylic painting and jewelry making with wire. Other classes will be considered, so ask if any others are added.

July 8

Honor Ride for Veterans

8 a.m.

The fifth-annual Honor Ride for Veterans motorcycle ride will be Saturday, July 8 with registration at 8 a.m. and kickstands up at 10:30 a.m. at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. The cost is $20 per rider and $10 per passenger and will include a T-shirt. For more information, call Michael McPherson at 615-444-2460.

Stones River Chapter of Gold Star Wives meeting

1 p.m.

The Stones River Chapter of Gold Star Wives will meet Saturday, July 8 at 1 p.m. at the Alvin C. York VA Hospital at 3400 Lebanon Pike in Murfreesboro. Gold Star Wives is a national nonprofit service organization. Anyone who lives in Nashville and the surrounding areas whose spouse died while serving active duty or of a service-connected cause may attend. For more information, contact Bonnie White at 423-421-2849.

July 10

Republican Women of Wilson County meeting

6 p.m.

The Republican Women of Wilson County will meet Monday, July 10 at 6 p.m. at Beloved Acres, the home of Mack and Jane Hollis. The speaker will be state Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver, R-Lancaster. New members are welcomed. For information and/or directions, call 615-444-5294 or email belacres@dtccom.net.

July 11

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, July 11 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

July 13

Christmas Expo

12:30 p.m.

The three-day Christmas Expo will be held Thursday, July 13 from 12:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center, 945 East Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. The event includes shopping, decorating ideas and education about building Christmas light displays. Admission to the event is $8. Children will be admitted for free.

July 14

Christmas Expo

9:30 a.m.

The Christmas Expo will be held Friday, July 14 from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center, 945 East Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. The event includes shopping, decorating ideas and education about building Christmas light displays. Admission to the event is $8. Children will be admitted for free.

Dog Days of Summer

10 a.m.

BonWorth at the Lebanon Outlet Mall will hold its Dog Days of Summer event Friday, July 14 from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. at the store. Shoppers will get an extra 20 percent off their total purchase with a donation to New Leash on Life.

Neddy Jacobs Days

Noon

Neddy Jacobs Days will be Friday, July 14 from noon until 8 p.m. and Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. The event will feature Americana music, food and drinks, children’s activities, artisan crafts and more. Admission is $3 for adults, and children under 10 are free.

July 15

Wilson United Soccer League registration

9 a.m.

The first in-person registration for Wilson United Soccer League’s fall-season registration will be Saturday, July 15 at 9 a.m. at the Castle Heights Soccer Complex. For more information, visit wilsonunited.org.

Blue Devil Show-N-Shine Benefit Car Show and Silent Auction

9 a.m.

The Blue Devil Show-N-Shine Benefit Car Show and Silent Auction will be Saturday, July 15 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Lebanon High School. The show will benefit the Lebanon High School band and is sponsored by the Good Wheel Cruisers Car Club. There will be top 50 awards plus best of show, best General Motors, Best Ford, best Mopar, best ratrod, best motorcycle, club participation and longest distance driven. Registration is from 9 a.m. until noon for a $20 fee, and awards will be at 3 p.m. To register or more information, call Tom Loftis at 615-604-3554 or Bill Cook at 615-499-8192.

Christmas Expo

9:30 a.m.

The Christmas Expo will be held Saturday, July 15 from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center, 945 East Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. The event includes shopping, decorating ideas and education about building Christmas light displays. Admission to the event is $8. Children will be admitted for free.

July 17

Dr. Cary Harbrecht Memorial Chamber Summer Scramble

11 a.m.

The Dr. Cary Harbrecht Memorial Chamber Summer Scramble golf tournament will be Wednesday, July 17 at Five Oaks Golf and Country Club in Lebanon. Registration and lunch begins at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at noon. Prizes will be awarded in three flights for first through third and for any holes in one. An awards ceremony will follow the tournament, and lunch and dinner will be provided. For team and sponsorship information, call 615-444-5503.

July 19

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce’s connection luncheon will be Wednesday, July 19 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto will present his State of the County address. Hutto will reflect on the growth in 2016 and give the scoop on what to expect for the remainder of 2017. Registration is required at mjchamber.org. Early registration by July 18 at noon is $18, and late registration is $23. Seating will be limited.

July 20

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, July 20 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, July 20 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

July 21

ImportAlliance Summer Meet

8 a.m.

The ImportAlliance Summer Meet will be held Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23 at the Wilson County Expo Center, 945 East Baddour Parkway in Lebanon. This event features a showcase of cars and the ImportAlliance Battle of the Vendors, a competition for best booth and vehicle. Tickets are $30 at the entrance. Visit importalliance.ticketspice.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

July 24

15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center annual meeting

6 p.m.

The 15th Judicial District Child Advocacy Center’s annual meeting will be Monday, July 24 from 6-8 p.m. in Baird Chapel in Memorial Hall at Cumberland University. Interested individuals are invited to attend.

July 29

“Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” at the Capitol Theatre

7 p.m.

Audience of One Productions will present the Broadway musical, “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” from Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23, Tuesday, July 25 and from Thursday, July 27 through Saturday, July 29 at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Tickets are $13 for 3-5 year olds and $20 for those 5 and older. For tickets and more information, visit capitoltheatretn.com.

Aug. 21

Wilson County Fair Solar Eclipse Event

10 a.m.

The Wilson County Fair will open Monday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. for a solar eclipse event. Rides, concessions and exhibits will be available. A viewing area will be at the motorsports arena, and glasses will be provided at admission while supplies last. The eclipse’s totality will be from 1:28-1:30 p.m.

Aug. 30

We Are Messengers at the Capitol Theatre

7 p.m.

Charis Health Center will hold a benefit Christian concert Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Capital Theater in Lebanon with headliner, We Are Messengers. The night will consist of the band’s hits, worship and testimony. Admission is $15 per person. For more information, call 615-418-1501 or visit charishealthcenter.org.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

July 5

Wilson County Budget Committee work session

4 p.m.

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet in a work session Wednesday, July 5 at 4 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Judicial Committee meeting

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Judicial Committee will meet Wednesday, July 5 at 5:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

July 6

Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet Thursday, July 6 at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office at 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., Suite 102, in Lebanon.

Lebanon Airport Commission meeting

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Airport Commission will meet Thursday, July 6 at 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Municipal Airport at 1160A Franklin Road.

Wilson County Education Committee meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Education Committee will meet Thursday, July 6 at 6 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

July 10

Wilson County Ag Management Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Ag Management Committee will meet Monday, July 10 at 5 p.m. in Cox’s Cabin at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, July 10 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

July 11

Wilson County Election Commission meeting

7 a.m.

The Wilson County Election Commission will meet Tuesday, July 11 at 7 a.m. at the Election Commission Office at 203 E. Main St. in Lebanon.

July 12

Wilson County 911 Board meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County 911 Board will meet Wednesday, July 12 at 4 p.m. at the Wilson County 911 office at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

July 13

Wilson County Sanitary Sewer Access Committee meeting

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Ag Management Committee will meet Thursday, July 13 at 5:30 p.m. in the basement conference room at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, July 13 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Wilson County Education Committee meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Education Committee will meet Thursday, July 13 at 6 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse. This is a rescheduled meeting from July 6.

Wilson County Minutes Committee meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet Thursday, July 13 at 6:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse. This is a rescheduled meeting from July 6.

Wilson County Steering Committee meeting

6:45 p.m.

The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet Thursday, July 13 at 6:45 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse. This is a rescheduled meeting from July 6.

July 17

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, July 17 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

July 18

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, July 18 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

July 24

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

July 27

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, July 27 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Aug. 1

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.