Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

Aug. 12

Wilson County Republican Party membership meeting

8:45 a.m.

The Wilson County Republican Party will hold a membership meeting Saturday, Aug. 12 at 8:45 a.m. at Courtney’s Restaurant in Mt. Juliet. Guest speakers will be Tennessee GOP chairman Scott Golden and executive director Michael Sullivan.

Stones River Chapter of Gold Star Wives meeting

1 p.m.

The Stones River Chapter of Gold Star Wives will meet Saturday, Aug. 12 at 1 p.m. at the Alvin C. York Veterans Affairs Hospital at 3400 Lebanon Pike in Murfreesboro. Gold Star Wives is a national nonprofit service organization. Anyone living in Nashville and the surrounding area whose spouse died while serving on active duty, or of a service-connected cause, is welcome to attend. For more information, contact Bonnie White at 423-421-2849.

Watertown High School Football Meet the Players Tailgate Event

4 p.m.

Watertown High School’s second annual Meet the Players Tailgate will be Saturday, Aug. 12 from 4-8 p.m. at the school. It will feature inflatables, live and silent auctions, a chance to meet the football team and a barbecue dinner for $10 per plate. There will be a door-prize drawing for a family pass to regular-season athletic events for the year. Tickets are available from players or Ann Watts at 615-330-8611.

Aug. 13

Friends of Fiber meeting

1 p.m.

The Friends of Fiber will meet Sunday, Aug. 13 from 1-4 p.m. in Town Hall at Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebnaon. Anyone interested in learning about threads, yarns, spinning and weaving may attend.

Aug. 15

DaVita Dialysis Mt. Juliet Open House

3 p.m.

DaVita Kidney Care will hold an open house Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 3-6 p.m. at 1050 Herschel Drive in Mt. Juliet. The open house will provide an opportunity for the community to tour the center, interact with dialysis care specialists and receive educational materials about kidney disease care and prevention.

Trust-Based Relational Intervention Training

6 p.m.

Trust-based relational intervention training, presented by Amy Bond with Monroe Harding, will be Tuesday, Aug. 8 and Tuesday, Aug. 15 from 6-9 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. For more information, call Beth Goolesby at 615-202-5388.

Aug. 16

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

A Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce connection luncheon will be Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. The guest speakers will be Wayne Chandler and Steve Neville with the Grand Ole Opry, who will bring a behind-the-scenes look at the Opry. Online registration is required at mjchamber.org.

Aug. 17

High School Equivalency Test

8 a.m.

The Wilson County Adult Education program will give the high school equivalency test Thursday, Aug. 17 at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Lebanon. For information on taking the test, call 615-443-8731.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Lebanon First United Methodist Church Dinner Theatre

6 p.m.

The play, “Love Letters,” by A.R. Gurney will be featured Thursday, Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. at Lebanon First United Methodist Church’s Dinner Theatre. Admission is $15 per person, and childcare will be available upon request for $10 per child, which includes dinner. Reservations may be made by calling 615-444-3315. The church is at 415 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Mt. Juliet Fire Department Culver’s Community Night

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Fire Department will hold a community night Thursday, Aug. 17 from 6-8 p.m. at Culver’s in Mt. Juliet.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, Aug. 17 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads.For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

Aug. 18-26

Wilson County Fair

The Wilson County Fair will take place at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, 945 West Baddour Parkway in Lebanon the week of Aug. 18-26. Visit wilsoncountyfair.net for more information. Daily Happenings include nightly fireworks sponsored by the Tennessee Lottery at 10 p.m., Ag-Venture Barn, hypnotist Michael Blaine, Anastasini Circus, David Turner & Friends, Doodles the Clown, Musical Entertainment daily on Back Porch Stage, Entertainment Stage, Fiddlers Grove Opry & Hee Haw Stage, commercial exhibits, adult and youth education exhibits, fce cultural arts exhibits, preemie quilt exhibits, fruits and vegetable exhibits, hay and farm crops, flower and rose show, ham show, honey show, wine and home brewing competition, fine arts show, photography show, stained glass show, farm equipment display, Pick TN Products exhibit, school exhibits, High Roller Wade Henry Show, banana derby, S.T.E.M., recycled yard/garden art competition and Hometown USA exhibits.

Aug. 18

Neighborhood Health Open House

Noon

Neighborhood Health medical and dental services will hold an open house Friday, Aug. 18 from noon until 4 p.m. at its facility at 217 E. High St. in Lebanon. Tours, children’s games, prizes, hot dogs, popcorn and icees will be available.

Wilson County Democratic Party Fair Booth

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Democratic Party will have a booth Aug. 18-26 at the Wilson County Fair. It will feature merchandise for sale, free swag, opportunities to meet candidates and more. Anyone interested in volunteering may email contact@wilsoncountydemocrats.org or call 615-549-6220.

Tennova Day at the Fair

Gates, buildings and carnival for the Wilson County Fair open at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18. The parade will begin at 7 p.m. Events and shows include the 12 and under amateur talent show, barrel races, Boer goat show, super tractor pull, Lynn Beal Trio,Tennessee Hereford Association State Show and a $1,000 cash giveaway.

Aug. 19

Tennessee Lottery Day at the Fair

Saturday, Aug. 19 is special needs day at the fair. Gates, buildings and carnival will open at 10 a.m. Entries for the rabbit show must arrive between 7 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Events and shows featured include the bicycle ride across Wilson County, super pull tractors and stock trucks, salsa making competition, “Wilson County’s Cook-off, Best Steak, Rib, & Boston Butt” competition, 13 & up amateur talent show, youth horse show, TN Jr. Market goat show, Ms. Wilson County senior Tennessee pageant, poultry judging, rabbit judging, clogging competition, Celebrating Beauty & Handsome Pageants, cornbread challenge, Hereford Association State Show, arm wrestling competition and the Lego contest.

Aug. 20

94 FM The Fish Day at the Fair

A church service will be held in Fiddlers Grove at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20 at the Wilson County Fair. Gates open at noon. Buildings and the carnival area will open at 1 p.m. Events and shows include Immanuel Baptist Church Choir, Eric Melton & Family, C.O.C. Acapella Choir, God Redeemed and Release the Praise, cat show, dairy goat show, antique car show, stock horse show, antique and farm tractor pull, miniature donkey show, rooster crowing contest, authors day, beef cattle show I and a $1,000 cash giveaway.

Aug. 21

Wilson County Fair Solar Eclipse Event

10 a.m.

The Wilson County Fair will open Monday, Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. for a solar eclipse event. Rides, concessions and exhibits will be available. A viewing area will be at the motorsports arena, and glasses will be provided at admission while supplies last. The eclipse’s totality will be from 1:28-1:30 p.m.

Bates Ford Day at the Fair

The solar eclipse event will take place Monday, Aug. 21. Gates, buildings and the carnival will open at 10 a.m. Seniors age 60 or older will be admitted at a discounted price of $10 after 3 p.m. for senior citizens day. Oak Ridge Boys will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Other events and shows include Rhode Island Red Head contest, Fairest of the Fair pageant, flat track racing, fce fashion revue, confirmation dog show, Dexter cattle show and a $1,000 cash giveaway.

Solar Eclipse Event at the Mill

11 a.m.

A solar eclipse event will be Monday, Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Mill. The event will feature free lunch, free approved glasses, free parking, t-shirts for sale and more. For more information, contact Angela Mueller at angela@surpriseparties.com or 815-761-1946.

Free Solar Eclipse Viewing Event at the Capitol Theatre

11 a.m.

A free solar eclipse viewing event will be Monday, Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. It will feature a bounce house, concessions, moon pies, funnel cakes, music, glasses and more. Bring a lawn chair for the outdoor view, or sit inside and watch NASA’s live stream.

Aug. 22

Business Before Hours

7:30 a.m.

Wilson County Promotions and the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will present a business before hours Tuesday, Aug. 22 from 7:30-9 a.m. at the picnic pavilion in Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Breakfast will be provided.

Aug. 30

We Are Messengers at the Capitol Theatre

7 p.m.

Charis Health Center will hold a benefit Christian concert Wednesday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Capital Theater in Lebanon with headliner, We Are Messengers. The night will consist of the band’s hits, worship and testimony. Admission is $15 per person. For more information, call 615-418-1501 or visit charishealthcenter.org.

Sept. 2

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 Breakfast

7 a.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet Saturday, Sept. 2 and the first Saturday of each month at 7 a.m. at Courtney’s Restaurant at 4066B N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet.

Goldwing Road Riders Association Motorcycle Chapter meeting

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet Saturday, Sept. 2 at 9 a.m. at Ryan’s Restaurant at 405 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.

Sept. 4

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 meeting

5 p.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet Monday, Sept. 4 and the first Monday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center in Lebanon. Meetings start at 5 with several members showing up early. All Vietnam and Vietnam-era veterans are urged to attend. Membership will be discussed on request. Auxiliary members will serve food. Call Doc Kraft at 615 477-8088 for more information.

Sept. 6

About Book Club meeting

Noon

The About Book Club will meet Wednesday, Sept. 6 from noon until 1 p.m. at the University of Tennessee Extension Office in Gallatin. The selected book of the month will be “Mrs. Mike” by Frederick Backman. The book club is open to everyone and meets every other first Wednesday of the month. For more information, call the UT Extension office at 615-452-1423.

Sept. 9

Sherry’s Run

8 a.m.

The 14th annual Sherry’s Run 5K Run-Walk will be Saturday, Sept. 9 at 8 a.m. at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon. To learn more about Sherry’s Run, call 615-925-2592. To refer someone who might qualify for assistance, call 615-925-9932 or visit sherrysrun.org. Registration is also open at sherrysrun.org.

Sept. 10

Friends of Fiber meeting

1 p.m.

Anyone interested in learning about threads and yarns, spinning and weaving is invited to the monthly Friends of Fiber meeting. The next meeting will be Sunday, Sept. 10 from 1-4 p.m. in Town Hall in Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy in Lebanon. For more information, contact Marianne Pelletier at 615-547-6111 or marianne@fiddlersgrove.org.

Sept. 11

Mt. Juliet Republican Women meeting

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Republican Women will meet Monday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m. at Courtney’s Restaurant at 4066 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Cathy Hinners, retired police officer, author and public speaker on the Muslim Brotherhood in America, will be the guest speaker. Hinner is the founder of dailyrollcall.com.

Sept. 12

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, Sept. 12 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

Sept. 15

Beer and Hymns at the Capitol Theatre

7:30 p.m.

Beer and Hymns Nashville will be Friday, Sept. 15 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. It will feature hymns sung by the crowd and Black Abbey Brewing Co. beer for sale by the cup. Advance tickets are $10 at beerhymns.com or $15 at the door.

Sept. 21

New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle

6 p.m.

The New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle will be Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. For more information or to buy tickets, check out the event on Facebook at facebook.com/events/203889336802026 or contact the adoption center at 615-444-1144.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, Sept. 21 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Sept. 23

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Fallen Brothers Memorial Ride

9:30 a.m.

The fifth-annual Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Fallen Brothers Memorial Ride will be Saturday, Sept. 23 with registration from 9:30-11 a.m. and kickstands up at 11:15 a.m. at Coach’s Eastgate Grill at 6750 Eastgate Blvd. in Lebanon. The ride will end at Kellers Restaurant at 325 Hwy. 25 in Hartsville. Food and drinks will be available at the finish. The cost is $10 or a nonperishable food donation. For more information, contact Andrea “Squeaky” Forte at 615-752-8221 or tssweetpea@hotmail.com.

Notes for Nurses

6:30 p.m.

Notes for Nurses, a concert to benefit the Cumberland University Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions, will be Saturday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the LoJac hangar at the Lebanon Municipal Airport. It will feature Jonell Mosser. For more information, call 615-547-1245 or visit notesfornurses.com.

Sept. 30

Mt. Juliet-Donelson-Hermitage Relay for Life

2 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet-Donelson-Hermitage Relay for Life will be Saturday, Sept. 30 from 2-8 p.m. at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. For more information, visit relayforlife.org/mtjuliettn.

Oct. 7

Wilson County Republican Party Reagan Day Dinner

6 p.m.

Wilson County Republican Party Reagan Day Dinner will be Saturday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in the south hall.

Nov. 4

Wilson County 44th annual Gospel Music Fest

6:30 p.m.

The 44th annual Wilson County Gospel Music Fest will be Saturday, Nov. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. The event will feature Michael Helwig with the Blackwood Brothers, the Masters Four, Commonwealth Quartet, the Harmoneers and the Immanuel Baptist Church choir. Tickets are $15 each or $12 each for a group of four of more in advance. Tickets are available at Century 21 West Main Realty in Lebanon and at CedarStone Bank locations in Lebanon and Mt. Juliet.

Nov. 11

Leadership Wilson Dare to Dine

6 p.m.

Leadership Wilson’s Dare to Dine will be Saturday, Nov. 11 with dinner at 6 p.m. and dessert at 9 p.m. Tickets are $50 each. For more information, email Dorie Mitchell at dorie@leadershipwilson.com.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

Aug. 14

Wilson County Adult Education Advisory Council meeting

Noon

The Wilson County Adult Education Advisory Council will meet Monday, Aug. 14 from noon until 1 p.m. at 107 N. Greenwood St. in Lebanon.

Wilson County Health and Educational Facilities Board meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County Health and Educational Facilities Board will meet Monday, Aug. 14 at 4 p.m. at the Joint Economic and Community Development Board office at 115 N. Castle Heights Ave., Suite 102, in Lebanon.

Wilson County 911 Board meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County 911 Board will meet Monday, Aug. 14 at 4 p.m. at the 911 office at 1611 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Aug. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2454 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Aug. 15

Wilson County Ag Management Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Ag Management Committee will meet Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 5 p.m. in the Gentry Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Aug. 17

Lebanon Housing Authority

4 p.m.

The regular meeting of the Board of Commissioners of the Lebanon Housing Authority will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 at the Upton Heights Administrative Office.

Aug. 21

Wilson County Minutes Committee meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet Monday, Aug. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Steering Committee meeting

6:45 p.m.

The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet Monday, Aug. 21 at 6:45 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Aug. 28

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2454 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.