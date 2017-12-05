Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

Dec. 6

Lebanon Senior Citizens Center Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

2:30 p.m.

The Lebanon Senior Citizens Center will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for its expansion Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 2:30 p.m. at the center at 670 Coles Ferry Pike in Lebanon. An open house will follow until 5 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.

Dec. 7

Watertown High School Christmas Concert

6 p.m.

The Watertown High School band will hold its Christmas concert Thursday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. in the school auditorium. Admission will be $5 per person.

Dec. 9

Lebanon Antiques and Uniques Expo

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Antiques and Uniques Expo will return Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebnaon. Free parking and admission will be available. For more information, visit bothbarrels.us.

Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade

11 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Christmas parade will be Saturday, Dec. 9 at 11 a.m. on North Mt. Juliet Road. The theme will be “Christmas in a galaxy far, far away.”

Breakfast with Santa

9 a.m.

Breakfast with Santa will be Saturday, Dec. 9 from 9-11 a.m. at Cook’s United Methodist Church at 7919 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet.

Watertown Christmas Parade

2 p.m.

The Watertown Christmas parade will be Saturday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m. on Main Street. Lineup and float judging will begin at 1 p.m. at Round Lick Baptist Church, and the parade will end at Optics. To enter a float in the parade, visit Jim’s Antiques on the square.

Lebanon Christmas on the Square

2 p.m.

Lebanon’s Christmas on the Square will be Saturday, Dec. 9 from 2-6 p.m. at the Lebanon Square. It will feature food trucks, photos with Santa, letters to Santa, carriage rides, a family photo holiday booth, live Christmas music, a performance by the cast of “Annie the Musical,” an outdoor movie, hair tinsel, hot chocolate, market vendors in the Arcade and shopping.

Dec. 10

Possumtown Christmas Parade

1 p.m.

The Possumtown Christmas Parade will be Sunday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. in front of Friendship Christian School. Donations will be accepted for needy families in Sneedville and Hancock County.

Southside School open house and ribbon cutting

4 p.m.

An open house and ribbon cutting to view the renovations at Southside School will be Sunday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. at the school at 1224 Murfreesboro Road in Lebanon.

“Outstanding in Their Field” musical

4 p.m.

The children’s music ministry will present “Outstanding in Their Field” on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. at First United Methodist Church at 415 W. Main St. in Lebanon. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. For more information, visit lebanonfumc.com.

Dec. 11

“The Night Before Christmas” musical

11 a.m.

The musical, “The Night Before Christmas,” will be presented by the sanctuary choir Sunday, Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. at First Church of the Nazarene at 812 N. Cumberland Ave. in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-444-6585.

Blood Drive

Noon

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Monday, Dec. 11 from noon until 6 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church at 1655 W. Main St. in Lebanon. To make an appointment, download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. To learn more about RapidPass, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

Dec. 12

City of Lebanon Retirees Group meeting

9 a.m.

The city of Lebanon Retirees group will meet Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 9 a.m. at Shoney’s Restaurant at 814 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is comprised of and limited to people who have retired from Lebanon municipal government. The group meets the second Tuesday of each month from September to May.

Watertown Middle School Christmas Concert

6 p.m.

The Watertown Middle School band will hold its Christmas concert Tuesday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. in the school auditorium.

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, Dec. 12 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

Dec. 14

International Polished Concrete Institute Certification Course

8:30 a.m.

The International Polished Concrete Institute will present a certification course Thursday, Dec. 14 and Friday, Dec. 15 from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. in Norris. IPCI certification provides professionals with tools, techniques and business support in the concrete polishing, grinding and surface preparation arena. Attendees can expect to learn multiple facets of the industry, from technique to business management. For more information, call 877-472-8200 or visit go2cps.eventsmart.com/events/ipcidecember.

Last-Minute Shopping Event at the Mill

10 a.m.

The Last-Minute Shopping Event will be Thursday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Mill in Lebanon. Several vendors and merchants will be on hand for the event.

Dec. 15

Wilson Bank & Trust president Elmer Richerson Public Retirement Reception

3 p.m.

A public reception for soon-to-retire Wilson Bank & Trust president Elmer Richerson will be Friday, Dec. 15 from 3-5 p.m. at the Wilson Bank & Trust main office at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Last-Minute Shopping Event at the Mill

10 a.m.

The Last-Minute Shopping Event will be Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Mill in Lebanon. Several vendors and merchants will be on hand for the event.

Beer and Hymns at the Capitol Theatre

7:30 p.m.

Beer and Hymns will return Friday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. to the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. The event will feature carols after an initial showing of more than 200 people in September. The event will also feature beer from Black Abbey Brewing Co. for sale. Ages 18 and older are requested, and those younger than 21 will not be allowed to drink alcohol. Tickets are $12 and available at capitoltheatretn.com.

Dec. 16

Breakfast with Santa

8 a.m.

Maple Hill Church of Christ will hold breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at 102 Maple Hill Rd. in Lebanon. Santa will be available for pictures from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. Pancakes, crafts and a bounce house will be available.

Last-Minute Shopping Event at the Mill

10 a.m.

The Last-Minute Shopping Event will be Saturday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Mill in Lebanon. Several vendors and merchants will be on hand for the event.

Community-wide Christmas Gift Wrapping and Open House

1 p.m.

The first community-wide Christmas gift wrapping and open house will be Saturday, Dec. 16 from 1-9 p.m. in the fellowship hall at First United Methodist Church at 415 W. Main St. in Lebanon. There will be refreshments and music. For more information, visit lebanonfumc.com.

Dec. 17

Lessons and Carols

8:30 a.m.

The music ministry will present Lessons and Carols on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church at 415 W. Main St. in Lebanon. A pancake breakfast will be served between services. For more information, visit lebanonfumc.com

Christmas Cantata

10 a.m.

A Christmas cantata will be Sunday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. at Cook’s United Methodist Church at 7919 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet.

“A Night in Bethlehem” program

5 p.m.

The program, “A Night in Bethlehem,” will be presented Sunday, Dec. 17 from 5-7 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. During the free two-hour Christmas program, families wander through the bustling Bethlehem marketplace and discover what life was like when Jesus was born. Unlike the typical “living nativity,” everyone will create unique keepsakes as they interact with local shopkeepers who share the Christmas story. And they’ll be able to talk to Mary and Joseph in the stable and hear about the miracle of Jesus’ birth.

Dec. 18

“The Christmas County Spelling Bee” drama

11 a.m.

The drama, “The Christmas County Spelling Bee” will be presented, along with singing, hand bells and instruments, by children Sunday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. at First Church of the Nazarene at 812 N. Cumberland Ave. in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-444-6585.

Dec. 19

High School Equivalency Test

8 a.m.

The Wilson County Adult Education program will offer the high school equivalency test, HiSET formerly the GED, Tuesday, Dec. 19 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. For information on taking the test, call 615-443-8731.

Dec. 20

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will present its chamber connection luncheon Wednesday, Dec. 20 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. It will be a networking luncheon presentation from C.J. Hutsenpiller. Early registration is $18 by Dec. 19 at noon and $23 for late and non-member registration at mjchamber.org.

Dec. 21

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Longest Night Service

6:30 p.m.

The Longest Night Service will be Thursday, Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in Bryant Chapel at First United Methodist Church at 415 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Anyone with a loss in his or her life that interferes with the joy of Christmas is invited to attend. For more information, visit lebanonfumc.com.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, Dec. 21 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

Dec. 24

Christmas Eve Candlelight Services

10 a.m.

Christmas Eve candlelight services will be Sunday, Dec. 24 at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. at Cook’s United Methodist Church at 7919 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet.

Jan. 6

Goldwing Road Riders Association Motorcycle Chapter

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet Saturday, Jan. 6 at 9 a.m. at Ryan’s Restaurant at 405 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.

The People’s Agenda

Dec. 7

Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office at 200 Aviation Way, Suite 202, in Lebanon.

Wilson County Public Works Committee meeting

3:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Public Works Committee will meet Thursday, Dec. 7 at 3:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Lebanon Airport Commission meeting

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Airport Commission will meet Thursday, Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Municipal Airport at 1060A Franklin Road.

Wilson County Animal Control Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Animal Control Committee will meet Thursday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Law Enforcement Committee meeting

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Law Enforcement Committee will meet Thursday, Dec. 7 at 5:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Planning and Zoning committees meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Planning Committee and Board of Zoning Appeals will meet jointly Thursday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Minutes Committee meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Minutes Committee will meet Thursday, Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Steering Committee meeting

6:45 p.m.

The Wilson County Steering Committee will meet Thursday, Dec. 7 at 6:45 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Wilson County Budget Committee meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Budget Committee will meet Thursday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Dec. 11

Lebanon Special School District Board of Education meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Special School District Board of Education will meet Monday, Dec. 11 at 5 p.m. at Winfree Bryant Middle School at 1213 Leeville Pike.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Dec. 11 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Dec. 14

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Dec. 18

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Dec. 19

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.