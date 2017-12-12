Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

Dec. 14

International Polished Concrete Institute Certification Course

8:30 a.m.

The International Polished Concrete Institute will present a certification course Thursday, Dec. 14 and Friday, Dec. 15 from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. in Norris. IPCI certification provides professionals with tools, techniques and business support in the concrete polishing, grinding and surface preparation arena. Attendees can expect to learn multiple facets of the industry, from technique to business management. For more information, call 877-472-8200 or visit go2cps.eventsmart.com/events/ipcidecember.

Last-Minute Shopping Event at the Mill

10 a.m.

The Last-Minute Shopping Event will be Thursday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Mill in Lebanon. Several vendors and merchants will be on hand for the event.

Dec. 15

Wilson Bank & Trust president Elmer Richerson Public Retirement Reception

3 p.m.

A public reception for soon-to-retire Wilson Bank & Trust president Elmer Richerson will be Friday, Dec. 15 from 3-5 p.m. at the Wilson Bank & Trust main office at 623 W. Main St. in Lebanon.

Last-Minute Shopping Event at the Mill

10 a.m.

The Last-Minute Shopping Event will be Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Mill in Lebanon. Several vendors and merchants will be on hand for the event.

Journey to Bethlehem

7 p.m.

The Journey to Bethlehem drive-through live nativity scene will be Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16 from 7-9 p.m. at Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church at the corner of Leeville Pike and Castle Heights Avenue. For more information, call the church at 615-444-7453.

Beer and Hymns at the Capitol Theatre

7:30 p.m.

Beer and Hymns will return Friday, Dec. 15 at 7:30 p.m. to the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. The event will feature carols after an initial showing of more than 200 people in September. The event will also feature beer from Black Abbey Brewing Co. for sale. Ages 18 and older are requested, and those younger than 21 will not be allowed to drink alcohol. Tickets are $12 and available at capitoltheatretn.com.

Dec. 16

Breakfast with Santa

8 a.m.

Maple Hill Church of Christ will hold breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 16 from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at 102 Maple Hill Rd. in Lebanon. Santa will be available for pictures from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. The event is free and open to the public. Pancakes, crafts and a bounce house will be available.

Last-Minute Shopping Event at the Mill

10 a.m.

The Last-Minute Shopping Event will be Saturday, Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the Mill in Lebanon. Several vendors and merchants will be on hand for the event.

Community-wide Christmas Gift Wrapping and Open House

1 p.m.

The first community-wide Christmas gift wrapping and open house will be Saturday, Dec. 16 from 1-9 p.m. in the fellowship hall at First United Methodist Church at 415 W. Main St. in Lebanon. There will be refreshments and music. For more information, visit lebanonfumc.com.

Journey to Bethlehem

7 p.m.

The Journey to Bethlehem drive-through live nativity scene will be Saturday, Dec. 16 from 7-9 p.m. at Lebanon Cumberland Presbyterian Church at the corner of Leeville Pike and Castle Heights Avenue. For more information, call the church at 615-444-7453.

“The Story that Saved Christmas”

7 p.m.

The Rising Phoenix Players will present “The Story that Saved Christmas” on Friday, Dec. 15 and Saturday, Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland University Black Box Theater. Admission is free, and seating is limited, so reservations are encouraged. Contact Brendan Martel via email at bmartel@cumberland.edu with any questions or reservation requests. Join the players for a night of festive fun for the holidays, followed by a reception for all after the show. The Rising Phoenix Players are a youth theater group based at the Cumberland Arts Academy at Cumberland University.

Dec. 17

Lessons and Carols

8:30 a.m.

The music ministry will present Lessons and Carols on Sunday, Dec. 17 at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church at 415 W. Main St. in Lebanon. A pancake breakfast will be served between services. For more information, visit lebanonfumc.com

Christmas Cantata

10 a.m.

A Christmas cantata will be Sunday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. at Cook’s United Methodist Church at 7919 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet.

“A Night in Bethlehem” program

5 p.m.

The program, “A Night in Bethlehem,” will be presented Sunday, Dec. 17 from 5-7 p.m. at Fairview Church at 1660 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. During the free two-hour Christmas program, families wander through the bustling Bethlehem marketplace and discover what life was like when Jesus was born. Unlike the typical “living nativity,” everyone will create unique keepsakes as they interact with local shopkeepers who share the Christmas story. And they’ll be able to talk to Mary and Joseph in the stable and hear about the miracle of Jesus’ birth.

Dec. 18

“The Christmas County Spelling Bee” drama

11 a.m.

The drama, “The Christmas County Spelling Bee” will be presented, along with singing, hand bells and instruments, by children Sunday, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. at First Church of the Nazarene at 812 N. Cumberland Ave. in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-444-6585.

Dec. 19

High School Equivalency Test

8 a.m.

The Wilson County Adult Education program will offer the high school equivalency test, HiSET formerly the GED, Tuesday, Dec. 19 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. For information on taking the test, call 615-443-8731.

Dec. 20

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will present its chamber connection luncheon Wednesday, Dec. 20 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. It will be a networking luncheon presentation from C.J. Hutsenpiller. Early registration is $18 by Dec. 19 at noon and $23 for late and non-member registration at mjchamber.org.

Dec. 21

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, Dec. 21 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Longest Night Service

6:30 p.m.

The Longest Night Service will be Thursday, Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m. in Bryant Chapel at First United Methodist Church at 415 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Anyone with a loss in his or her life that interferes with the joy of Christmas is invited to attend. For more information, visit lebanonfumc.com.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, Dec. 21 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

Dec. 24

Christmas Eve Candlelight Services

10 a.m.

Christmas Eve candlelight services will be Sunday, Dec. 24 at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. at Cook’s United Methodist Church at 7919 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet.

Christmas Eve Candlelight Service

7 p.m.

The annual Christmas Eve candlelight service of Nine Lessons and Carols will be Sunday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church on West Main Street in Lebanon. Nine scripture readings, followed by carols sung by the choir and congregation will be featured. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall.

Jan. 6

Goldwing Road Riders Association Motorcycle Chapter

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet Saturday, Jan. 6 at 9 a.m. at Ryan’s Restaurant at 405 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.

Jan. 12

Mt. Juliet Chamber Community Development meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its community development meeting Friday, Jan. 12 from 7:45-9 a.m. at the chamber office. Hear firsthand about local development projects in the community. The guest speaker will be Clay Banks, regional director for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development. Breakfast will be served. Online registration is required for seating at mjchamber.org.

Jan. 15

Mt. Juliet Chamber Leading Women Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will present its Leading Women Luncheon on Tuesday, Jan. 9 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the chamber office. Early registration is $18 by Jan. 8 at noon, and late registration is $23. The guest speaker will be Tracy Newman, a John Maxwell team certified coach and trainer with the theme, “Put Your Dream to the Test.” Visit mjchamber.org for more information and to register.

Jan. 26

Mt. Juliet Chamber Choice Awards

6 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will present its Chamber Choice Awards on Thursday, Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Early-bird registration is $60 per person, and late registration is $70. A premium table for eight is available for $500. To register or for more information, visit mjchamber.org.

The People’s Agenda

POLICY: Items for the Government Calendar may be submitted via email at editor@lebanondemocrat.com, in person at The Democrat’s office at 402 N. Cumberland St., by mail at The Lebanon Democrat, 402 N. Cumberland St., Lebanon, TN 37087 or via fax at 615-444-0899. Items must be received by 4 p.m. for the next day’s edition. The calendar is a free listing of government meetings and government-related events. The Democrat reserves the right to reject or edit material. Notices run on an as space is available basis and cannot be taken over the phone. Include a name and phone number in case of questions.

Dec. 14

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Dec. 18

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Dec. 19

Watertown Planning Commission meeting

5:30 p.m.

The Watertown Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall at 8639 Sparta Pike.

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Watertown City Council meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Watertown City Council will meet Tuesday, Dec. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 8639 Sparta Pike.