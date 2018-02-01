Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

Feb. 3

Pancake and Sausage Breakfast for Veterans

7 a.m.

The Lebanon Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will hold a pancake and sausage breakfast with scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy Saturday, Feb. 3 from 7 a.m. until noon at the Lebanon National Guard Armory at 1010 Leeville Pike. Adult tickets are $7, children eat for $5, and children 5 and younger eat free. For more information, call Terry at 615-800-0517 or Mike at 615-289-5572.

Polar Plunge

8 a.m.

The annual Polar Plunge fundraiser for Wilson County Special Olympics will be Saturday, Feb. 3 at 8 a.m. at the Jimmy Floyd Family Center in Lebanon. Participants may register at polarplungetn.com or in person at the center. An award will be given for the best costume, and the top donor will receive a year membership to the center. For more information, call Rebecca Bennett at 615-453-7286.

Goldwing Road Riders Association Motorcycle Chapter

9 a.m.

The monthly meeting of the Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will be Feb. 3 at 9 a.m. at Ryan’s Restaurant at 405 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.

TN Boat & Fishing Expo

9 a.m.

The Tennessee Boat and Fishing Expo will be Saturday, Feb. 3 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 4 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center, 945 W. Baddour Pkwy in Lebanon. The event will feature boats, tackle and door prizes. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 military and seniors. Children 12 and under are free.

Encore Theatre presents “Sorry Wrong Number”

7:30 p.m.

Encore Theatre Co. will feature first LUX radio show of the 2018 season, “Sorry Wrong Number,” written by Lucille Fletcher and transcribed for the stage by Don Breedwell, on Saturday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 4 at 2:30 p.m. at the theatre at at 6978 Lebanon Road, just west of Highway 109, in Mt. Juliet. Tickets will be $10 at the door. Reservations may be made by calling the Encore Theatre box office at 615-589-8950.

Feb. 4

Super Sunday

7 a.m.

The annual Super Sunday event will be Sunday, Feb. 4 at 7 a.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church. Former NFL coach Steve Hagen, director of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes in Franklin, will be the guest speaker. A men and boys breakfast will be at 7 a.m. in the Life Center, followed by worship services at 8:30 a.m. in the sanctuary and 11 a.m. in both the sanctuary and Life Center. For more information, visit immanuelbaptist.com.

Blood Drive

9 a.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Sunday, Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church at 300 South Tarver Ave. in Lebanon. To make an appointment to give blood or platelets, by download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Feb. 5

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 meeting

5 p.m.

Chapter 1004 of the Vietnam Veterans of America will meet Monday, Feb. 5 and the first Monday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agriculture Center in Lebanon. Meetings start at 5 with several members showing up early. All Vietnam and Vietnam-era veterans are urged to attend. Membership will be discussed on request. Associate members will serve food. Call Doc Kraft at 615 477-8088 for more information.

Feb. 7

State of the County Address

11:30 a.m.

Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto will give his State of the County Address on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 11:30 a.m. at the Lebanon Golf and Country Club. To RSVP, call 615-444-5503 or email tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com.

Margaret Gaston Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution meeting

3:30 p.m.

The Margaret Gaston Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 3:30 p.m. at the Spain House next door to the First United Methodist Church in Lebanon. The program will be about beekeeping, presented by one of the beekeeping members. Email the chapter for more information at margaretgaston@tndar.org.

Feb. 8

Women in the Lead

11:30 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce’s Women in the Lead luncheon, featuring Leslie Hayes who will speak on how to pitch yourself or your business, will be Thursday, Feb. 8 at 11:30 a.m. at Sammy B’s at 705 Cadet Court in Lebanon. Tickets are $15 per person. To RSVP, email tonya@lebanonwilsonchamber.com.

#CUintheLibrary: How My Past at Cumberland Helped Shape My Future

6:30 p.m.

In honor of Black History Month, Cumberland University’s Doris and Harry Vise Library staff will present a speaker panel, “#CUintheLibrary: How My Past at Cumberland Helped Shape My Future,” on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. in the Vise Library that will feature Cumberland University alumni, as well as a trustee. The event will be free and open to the public.

Feb. 9

Town News

7:30 a.m.

The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce will present Town News on Friday, Feb. 9 from 7:30-8:30 a.m. at the chamber office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. The guest speakers will be Lebanon Councilor Chris Crowell, Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash and Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy.

Southern Home and Garden Expo

4 p.m.

The Southern Home and Garden Expo will be Friday, Feb. 9 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon. It will feature everything needed to buy, build, remodel or decorate all under one roof. Admission will be free. For more information, call 615-443-6635 or visit wbthomegardenexpo.com.

Feb. 10

Renew Wedding Vows at Watertown Square

10 a.m.

Renew wedding vows Feb. 10, beginning at 10 a.m., at the Watertown Square. Taylor Wood with Foul Vows Wedding Services will officiate the ceremonies. Professional photographers will be on hand to capture the special moments. There will be no cost for the ceremony, and no couple will be turned away. Donations will be accepted. Local artists will display their works in some of the buildings, antique stores will be open to browse, and the insurance office will feature an art gallery in it to visit.

Feb. 11

Blood Drive

8 a.m.

An American Red Cross blood drive will be Sunday, Feb. 11 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road in Mt. Juliet. To make an appointment to give blood or platelets, by download the free Red Cross blood donor app, visit redcrossblood.org or call 800-RED CROSS. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Feb. 13

Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281 will meet Tuesday, Feb. 13 and the second Tuesday of each month at Rutland Place at 435 N.W. Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet. Social time begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.​ All veterans are invited to attend. An American Legion Auxiliary Unit is also part of the post. New members are welcome to join. Former members or transfers from other posts are also invited to join. For more information, contact Pat Unger, commander, at 615-210-6156.

Feb. 14

Heart of TN Antiques Show

5 p.m.

Opening night for the Heart of TN Antiques Show will be Wednesday, Feb. 14 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center, 945 w. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The event features professional antique dealers from across the country specializing in country furniture, accessories, folk art, paintings, jewelry and more. General admission is $20 and includes finger food and a glass of wine. The event will continue Thursday and Friday with general admission priced at $15.

Feb. 15

Mt. Juliet Chamber Business and Leadership by the Book

11:30 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will feature Business and Leadership by the Book on Thursday, Feb. 15 from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the chamber office. Mt. Juliet police Chief James Hambrick will share insight from his book, “Red, White, and True.” He will discuss living faith in the workplace in America. The program will be free, and lunch will be provided for a $5 donation. Registration is preferred, as seating is limited, at mjchamber.org.

Glory Road at the Capitol Theatre

11:30 a.m.

In honor of Black History Month, the Wilson County Black History Committee will present the movie, Glory Road, on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday, Feb. 25 at 2:30 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre at 110 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Tickets are $5 each, and children younger than 7 will be admitted for free. Tickets are available at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office, from members of the Wilson County Black History Committee or at the Capitol Theatre box office one hour before the event.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 meeting

6 p.m.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5015 in Lebanon will meet Thursday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. and on the third Thursday of each month in the Veterans Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. Any veteran who has been awarded a campaign medal or combat medal for any hostility is eligible for membership, verified by the veterans’ DD 214 Form. Presently, Post 5015 is having success in rebuilding its post and becoming active in district and local events. It is not a Lebanon post, but a countywide post. To learn more, contact Post Commander John Marshall at jtmarshall2@icloud.com; Senior Vice Commander Ken Kackley at hkenkjr@aol.com or Junior Vice Commander Harold W. Weist at grnmarine@tds.net.

Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club

7 p.m.

The Fiddlers Grove Model Train Club will meet Thursday, Feb. 15 and each third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Fiddlers Grove Train Museum at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. This is an all-scale model railroad club. During the meeting, everyone will share their knowledge and introduce the hobby to folks new to the interest. The Train Museum has an extensive O-gauge layout and a small HO-scale layout with plans to expand the HO track. The club is open to anyone interested in model train railroads. For more information, contact Ron Selliers at trainslayer53@gmail.com.

Steinway Piano Gallery Concert

6:30 p.m.

A free concert, featuring Dr. Ming Wang, Carlos Enrique, Diedre Emerson and Mark Schaffel, will be Thursday, Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at Steinway Piano Gallery at 4285 Sidco Drive in Nashville. To RSVP, contact Kristin Hoehne at kgodwin@steinwaynashville.com or call 615-373-5901.

Feb. 16

Feb. 17

The Arc Tennessee Future of Disability Event

8 a.m.

A better future for people with disabilities will be the theme of an untraditional community seminar Saturday, Feb. 17 at 8 a.m. at the Inn at Opryland in Nashville. Sponsored by the Arc Tennessee, “The Future of Disability, a Big Ideas Event” will bring together diverse presenters to share their experience, vision and call to action for a better future. Links to registration, agenda, session descriptions and presenter bios are available at thearctn.org. The seminar flier may be found at thearctn.org/Assets/Docs/Future-of-Disability-a-Big-Ideas-event.pdf.

Camp AcheAway Trivia Night Fundraiser

7 p.m.

A trivia night fundraiser for Camp AcheAway for children with juvenile arthritis will be Saturday, Feb. 17 from 7-10 p.m. at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. Camp AcheAway is scheduled each June at the YMCA’s Camp Widjiwagan on Percy Priest Lake. It’s sponsored by the Arthritis Foundation of Tennessee, and there is no cost to families who attend, however, it costs the Arthritis Foundation about $750 per child.

Feb. 18

Mid TN Swap Meet

7 a.m.

The annual Mid-Tenn AACA Winter Swap Meet returns to the Wilson County Expo Center on Sunday, Feb. 18 from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. The event will feature vehicles, tools, toys, parts, literature, art, service station memorabilia, vintage clothing and more. Admission is $6 for adults and children ages 12 and under are free. For more information call 615-308-0586.

Feb. 21

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold its chamber connection luncheon Wednesday, Feb. 21 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. The guest speaker will be Julie E. Navarrete, chief development officer with the Nashville Metro Transit Authority Regional Transportation Authority of Middle Tennessee. Online registration is $18 before Feb. 20 at noon and $23 for late registration and non-members. To register, visit mjchamber.org.

Feb. 22

Angel Gowns Sewing Party

8:30 a.m.

An Angel Gowns sewing party will be Thursday, Feb. 22 and Friday, Feb. 23 from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Gentry Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Sewing machines and water will be provided. Attendees should bring lunch and a pair of sewing shears. Angel Gowns gives gowns to hospitals to give parents who are grieving from infant loss. The gowns are given to the family at no cost. Fabric and dress donations are not currently accepted. To RSVP, contact Shelly Barnes with a name and number at sbarnes@utk.edu or 615-444-9584.

Feb. 23

Tree Sapling Giveaway

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Stormwater Department, in cooperation with the Tennessee Environmental Council, will give away 1,200 tree saplings Friday, Feb. 23 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. or while supplies last at Don Fox Community Park in Lebanon. Persimmon, loblolly pine, redbud, red oak and tulip poplar tree saplings will be available.

Feb. 25

March 3

Paws for a Cause 5K Run-Walk

10 a.m.

The Paws for a Cause 5K Run-Walk will be Saturday, March 3 at 10 a.m. at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. Proceeds from the event will benefit New Leash on Life. Registration and further details may be found at pfac5k.run.

March 8

Wilson County Right to Life Pastors’ Prayer and Information Breakfast

9 a.m.

Wilson County Right to Life will hold a pastors’ prayer and information breakfast March 8 at 9 a.m. at Comfort Suites in Lebanon. Contact Trecia Dillingham at 615-443-5458 to RSVP.

Aug. 2

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 2 and Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

Aug. 9

The People’s Agenda

The People's Agenda

Feb. 1

Lebanon Airport Commission meeting

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Airport Commission will meet Thursday, Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Municipal Airport at 1060A Franklin Road.

Wilson County Board of Education work session

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session, Thursday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Feb. 5

Wilson County Library Board Meeting

5:30 p.m.

The Wilson County Library Board will meet Monday, Feb. 5 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Public Library.

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Monday, Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

Feb. 6

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Feb. 8

Wilson County Judicial Committee meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County Judicial Committee will meet Thursday, Feb. 8 at 4 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Feb. 9

Wilson County Road Commission and Urban-Type Public Facilities Board meetings

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Road Commission will meet Friday, Feb. 9 at 9 a.m. at the Road Commission office in Lebanon. The Urban-Type Public Facilities Board will meet immediately following the Road Commission.

Feb. 12

Lebanon City Council work session

5:30 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session, Monday, Feb. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Feb. 13

Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission will meet Tuesday, Feb. 13 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Feb. 15

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session, Thursday, Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Feb. 20

Lebanon Planning Commission preliminary meeting

11 a.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a preliminary meeting Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Lebanon City Council work session

5 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session, Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Feb. 26

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, Feb. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Board of Zoning Appeals will meet Monday, Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Feb. 27

Lebanon Municipal Regional Planning Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Municipal Regional Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

March 1

Wilson County Board of Education work session

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, March 1 at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session, Thursday, March 1 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

March 5

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, March 5 at 6 p.m. in the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.