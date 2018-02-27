Community Calendar and The People's Agenda

Click here to jump to government meetings.

Feb. 28

Job Fair

4 p.m.

A job fair will be Wednesday, Feb. 28 from 4-7 p.m. in the East-West Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. It will feature more than 30 employers to fill salaried, skilled, unskilled, full-time and part-time positions. American Legion Post 15, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 and VFW Post 5015 are sponsors of the job fair.

March 1

Free Hands-Only CPR Training

9 a.m.

A free hands-only CPR training class will be Thursday, March 1 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon at 1409A Baddour Pkwy in Lebanon. To enroll, visit tennova.com under the events tab or call 615-443-2560. It will be an education course only and not for certification.

Wilson County Retired Teachers Association meeting

10 a.m.

The Wilson County Retired Teachers Association will meet Thursday, March 1 at 10 a.m. at Immanuel Baptist Church in the Owens Building. Former teacher and Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto will be the guest speaker. New prospective members are welcome to visit and may join.

Regenerative Stem-Cell Therapy Seminar

Noon

Inspire Medical Weight Loss and Wellness will offer free educational seminars on regenerative stem-cell therapy March 1 at noon and 6 p.m. at Logan’s Roadhouse at 401 S. Mt. Juliet Road, No. 130, in Mt. Juliet. Attendance is by registration only and will be limited to 30 people. To register for one of the free educational stem-cell seminars, call 615-453-8999.

March 2

Free Clothing Store

9 a.m.

The Free Clothing Store will be open Friday, March 2 from 9 a.m. until noon at Life Church at 3688 Hwy. 109 in Lebanon. Free breakfast and chiropractic adjustments will also be available. For more information, visit lifechurchfamily.com.

Read and craft with the Storybook Lady

10 a.m.

The Storybook Lady will be at Billy Goat Coffee Cafe in Mt. Juliet on Friday, March 2 at 10 a.m. Preschoolers and toddlers can create a craft and enjoy a story read by Heather Tune, the Storybook Lady. Billy Goat Coffee Cafe is located at 3690 N Mt. Juliet Rd., Suite 100.

March 3

Goldwing Road Riders Association Motorcycle Chapter meeting

9 a.m.

The Lebanon Chapter of Goldwing Road Riders Association will meet Saturday, March 3 at 9 a.m. at Ryan’s Restaurant at 405 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon. The group is open to all motorcycle makes and models. Anyone interested in riding motorcycles with two or three wheels and having a good time is welcome. For more information, call Andrew or Debbie Smith at 615-784-9772.

Paws for a Cause 5K Run-Walk

10 a.m.

The Paws for a Cause 5K Run-Walk will be Saturday, March 3 at 10 a.m. at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet. Proceeds from the event will benefit New Leash on Life. Registration and further details may be found at pfac5k.run.

Hoops4Hope

4 p.m.

Hoops4Hope, a benefit for Justin West, will be Saturday, March 3 at 4 p.m. at Rutland Elementary School. It will include a silent auction, barbecue dinner, basketball game with cheerleaders and a three-point contest. For event details, sponsorship and registration information, visit mj4hope.org.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 10th Anniversary Celebration

4 p.m.

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 will celebrate its 10th anniversary Saturday, March 3 at 4 p.m. at the Tennessee National Guard Armory at 1010 Leeville Pike in Lebanon. Casual attire is requested, and the event will feature a buffet dinner and deejay. To RSVP or for more information, contact Terry Yates at 615-965-2058 or tjy5058@gmail.com.

Wilson County Democratic Party Chili Cook-off and Social

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Democratic Party will hold its annual Chili Cook-Off and Social on Saturday, March 3 from 5-8 p.m. in the East-West Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. Tickets are $10 per person with children 12 and younger admitted free. Tickets may be purchased at the door or online at bit.ly/WCDPChiliSocial or by calling 615-549-6220, emailing contact@wilsoncountydemocrats.org or at the door.

March 8

Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center Spring Health Fair

8 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center will hold its Spring Health Fair on Thursday, March 8 from 8-11 a.m. at the center at 2034 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Stop by and get the latest information to get and stay healthy. Door prizes will be awarded, but visitors must be present to win.

Wilson County Right to Life Pastors’ Prayer and Information Breakfast

9 a.m.

Wilson County Right to Life will hold a pastors’ prayer and information breakfast March 8 at 9 a.m. at Comfort Suites in Lebanon. Contact Trecia Dillingham at 615-443-5458 to RSVP.

March 9

Mt. Juliet Chamber Community Development meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce will hold a community development meeting Friday, March 9 from 7:45-9 a.m. at the chamber office. The guest speaker will be Clay Banks, regional director for the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

March 12

Spring Break STEAM Camp

9 a.m.

The Spring Break STEAM Camp for children 4-13 years old will be Monday, March 12 through Friday, March 16 from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. in Mt. Juliet. It will feature math, mixed media arts, painting, drawing, iPads and Chromebook work, coding, reading, group activities and technology. Full- and half-day options are available with limited seating. For more information, call 615-669-5384 or visit bit.ly/springbreakpopups.

March 16

Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber St. Patrick’s Day Open House

2 p.m.

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Open House will be Friday, March 16 from 2-4 p.m. at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon. Light refreshments will be served.

“California Suite” Comedy Theater at Vol State

7:30 p.m.

The classic Neil Simon comedy, “California Suite,” by the Volunteer State Community College theater program as part of the spring 2018 visual and performing arts series will be Friday, March 16, Saturday, March 17, Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 18 at 2:30 p.m. in the Wemyss Auditorium in Caudill Hall on the Vol State campus at 1480 Nashville Pike in Gallatin. Admission is a suggested $5 donation, which is used to fund student scholarships. For more information, call 615-230-3200 or visit volstate.edu/art.

March 17

“California Suite” Comedy Theater at Vol State

7:30 p.m.

The classic Neil Simon comedy, “California Suite,” by the Volunteer State Community College theater program as part of the spring 2018 visual and performing arts series will be Saturday, March 17, Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 18 at 2:30 p.m. in the Wemyss Auditorium in Caudill Hall on the Vol State campus at 1480 Nashville Pike in Gallatin. Admission is a suggested $5 donation, which is used to fund student scholarships. For more information, call 615-230-3200 or visit volstate.edu/art.

March 18

“California Suite” Comedy Theater at Vol State

2:30 p.m.

The classic Neil Simon comedy, “California Suite,” by the Volunteer State Community College theater program as part of the spring 2018 visual and performing arts series will be Sunday, March 18 at 2:30 p.m. and Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the Wemyss Auditorium in Caudill Hall on the Vol State campus at 1480 Nashville Pike in Gallatin. Admission is a suggested $5 donation, which is used to fund student scholarships. For more information, call 615-230-3200 or visit volstate.edu/art.

March 21

Mt. Juliet Chamber Connection Luncheon

11:15 a.m.

The Mt. Juliet Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon will be Wednesday, March 21 from 11:15 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Rutland Place. Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty will present his State of the City address. Early registration is $18 by March 20 at noon and $23 for late registration. To register, visit mjchamber.org.

March 23

“California Suite” Comedy Theater at Vol State

7:30 p.m.

The classic Neil Simon comedy, “California Suite,” by the Volunteer State Community College theater program as part of the spring 2018 visual and performing arts series will be Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the Wemyss Auditorium in Caudill Hall on the Vol State campus at 1480 Nashville Pike in Gallatin. Admission is a suggested $5 donation, which is used to fund student scholarships. For more information, call 615-230-3200 or visit volstate.edu/art.

March 24

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 281 Tree Sale

8 a.m.

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 281 in Mt. Juliet will hold its fundraising tree sale. Orders will be taken through Saturday, March 24, and all orders are prepaid with payment are due no later than Saturday, March 31. The order form has a list of available stock, along with ordering and payment information. Email Kathy Leedy at aux281@comcast.net for more information.

Walk Across Wilson

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Health Council will hold the Walk Across Wilson event Saturday, March 24 at 9 a.m. at Don Fox Community Park. The community is invited to enjoy fun festivities, a family walk and door prizes. Youth Leadership Wilson will also present the Hungry for Heroes canned food drive for Wilson County Students. Admission to see favorite characters is one canned food item per person. Parents will need to bring their own camera for pictures.

Veterans Welcome Home Event

10 a.m.

The American Legion Riders Post 281 in Mt. Juliet will present a veterans welcome home event Saturday, March 24 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Pavilion F at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. It will feature opening remarks by Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash, guest speakers retired Maj. Bob “Bulldog” Ousley, state Veterans Services Commissioner Many-Bears Grinder, presentation of the colors, a prisoner-of-war missing-in-action missing man ceremony, military equipment display, vendors, door prizes, a silent auction and food for sale. Entertainment will include performances by David and Lil Ricky, the Kings Own Quartet, 2 Men and a Guitar and a special appearance by country music star Johnny Carver.

Lebanon Gas Department Easter Egg Hunt

10 a.m.

The Lebanon Gas Department will hold its annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 24 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Wilson County Fairgrounds in Fiddlers Grove. Hunts will be held every 15 minutes for children from birth to 10 years old. The Easter Bunny will also be on hand. If it’s raining, the event will be March 31.

Lebanon High School All-Sports Booster Club Casino Night

6 p.m.

The Lebanon High School All-Sports Booster Club Casino Night fundraiser will be Saturday, March 24 from 6-10 p.m. at the Lebanon Golf and Country Club on Coles Ferry Pike. It will feature both live and silent auctions. A $100 ticket will allow two people eat, drink and play games. For more information or to buy tickets, call 615-218-5591.

“California Suite” Comedy Theater at Vol State

7:30 p.m.

The classic Neil Simon comedy, “California Suite,” by the Volunteer State Community College theater program as part of the spring 2018 visual and performing arts series will be Saturday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. in the Wemyss Auditorium in Caudill Hall on the Vol State campus at 1480 Nashville Pike in Gallatin. Admission is a suggested $5 donation, which is used to fund student scholarships. For more information, call 615-230-3200 or visit volstate.edu/art.

March 26

Wilson County Schools Growth Meeting

6 p.m.

A Wilson County Schools community meeting to discuss future growth will be Monday, March 26 at 6 p.m. at West Wilson Middle School. Topics that will be discussed will include a new Mt. Juliet high school, as well as the anticipated rezoning that will impact some middle school students with the opening of Gladeville Middle School in 2019.

March 27

Wilson County Schools Growth Meeting

6 p.m.

A Wilson County Schools community meeting to discuss future growth will be Tuesday, March 27 at 6 p.m. at Mt. Juliet Middle School. Topics that will be discussed will include a new Mt. Juliet high school, as well as the anticipated rezoning that will impact some middle school students with the opening of Gladeville Middle School in 2019.

March 29

Wilson County 4-H Dessert Auction

6 p.m.

The annual Wilson County 4-H Dessert Auction will be Thursday, March 29 at 6 p.m. in the East-West Building at the James E. Ward Agricultural Building in Lebanon. All proceeds will be used for scholarships for 4-H members who desire to go to camp but need assistance. Donations will be accepted. For more information, call 615-444-9584 or 615-444-6193 or email sshurm2@utk.edu.

Wilson County Library Roast

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Library Board will hold its annual Library Roast fundraiser Tuesday, March 27 at 7 p.m. in the Castle Heights Elementary School cafeteria. The roastee will be Susie James, owner and general manager of the radio station WANT FM 98.9 and WCOR AM 1490. Tickets are $35 each or $250 for a table sponsorship. Tickets may be purchased from James, a Wilson County Library Board member or at the Wilson County Public Libraries. Jordan’s will cater the event. Funds raised from the event will be used to support public libraries in Lebanon, Mt. Juliet and Watertown.

April 3

Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame Banquet

6 p.m.

The 12th-annual Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame Banquet will take place Tuesday, April 3 at 6 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center in Lebanon. Dr. Phillip Kinslow, Ralph McKee Sr., Lanas Smith and Noel Yelton will be part of the 12th class of inductees into the Wilson County Agricultural Hall of Fame. Tickets for the banquet may be purchased from board treasurer Diane Major by calling 615-444-1890, ext. 3. The cost is $20 per ticket. Jordan’s Catering will prepare the meal.

April 12

Wilson Books From Birth Imagination Dinner

6:30 p.m.

Wilson Books From Birth will hold its annual Imagination Dinner on Thursday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wilson County Expo Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. Table sponsorships for eight are available for $250. Call Wilson Books from Birth at 615-444-5586 to sponsor a table. The dinner follows a “wacky waiter” format. By sponsoring a table, patrons can select a person to be their waiter for the evening. The Imagination Dinner benefits Wilson Books from Birth, a division of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Wilson County. The literacy service mails one age-appropriate book each month to every child in Wilson County from birth to 5 years old at no cost to the family.

April 26

Reagan Day Dinner

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Republican Party will hold its annual Reagan Day Dinner on Thursday, April 26 at 6 p.m. at the Tuckers Gap Event Center.

May 12

Team Cagle Event

Noon

Team Cagle will hold a fundraising event Saturday, May 12 from noon until 4 p.m. in Fiddlers Grove at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon. It will feature games, an auction, shooting competition and live performances. The event is for SWAT Team and Deputy Justin Cagle, who suffers from cancer. For more information, email teamjustincagle@gmail.com.

Aug. 2

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 2 and Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

Aug. 9

Free English Classes

6 p.m.

Registration will be held for new students who want to take free English classes Wednesday, Aug. 9 from 6-7:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 227 E. Main St. in Lebanon. Testing for placement of new students will take place. No childcare will be provided during registration. English as a second language for new and returning students will start Wednesday, Aug. 16 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the church. Free childcare will be provided. For more information, call the church at 615-444-3330.

The People’s Agenda

Feb. 28

Lebanon City Council work session

5:30 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 5:30 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

March 1

Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee meeting

7:45 a.m.

The Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Committee will meet Thursday, March 1 at 7:45 a.m. at the JECDB office at 200 Aviation Way, Suite 202, in Lebanon.

Wilson County Insurance Committee meeting

4 p.m.

The Wilson County Insurance Committee will meet Thursday, March 1 at 4 p.m. in conference room 1 at the Wilson County Courthouse.

Lebanon Airport Commission meeting

4 p.m.

The Lebanon Airport Commission will meet Thursday, March 1 at 4 p.m. at the Lebanon Municipal Airport at 1060A Franklin Road.

Wilson County Board of Education work session

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet in a work session Thursday, March 1 at the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session, Thursday, March 1 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

March 2

Wilson County Road Commission and Urban-Type Public Facilities Board meetings

9 a.m.

The Wilson County Road Commission will meet Friday, March 2 at 9 a.m. at the Road Commission office. The Urban-Type Public Facilities Board will meet immediately after the Road Commission.

March 5

Wilson County Board of Education meeting

6 p.m.

The Wilson County Board of Education will meet Monday, March 5 at 6 p.m. in the central office at 351 Stumpy Lane in Lebanon.

March 6

Wilson County Ag Management Committee meeting

5 p.m.

The Wilson County Ag Management Committee will meet Tuesday, March 6 at 5 p.m. in the Cox Cabin at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, March 6 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

March 12

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Monday, March 12 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, March 12 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

March 13

Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission meeting

5 p.m.

The Lebanon Historic Preservation Commission will meet Tuesday, March 13 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

March 15

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, March 15 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

March 19

Wilson County Commission meeting

7 p.m.

The Wilson County Commission will meet Monday, March 19 at 7 p.m. in commission chambers at the Wilson County Courthouse.

March 20

Lebanon Planning Commission preliminary meeting

11 a.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will hold a preliminary meeting Tuesday, March 20 at 11 a.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, March 20 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave. A public hearing will be at 5:55 p.m.

Watertown City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Watertown City Council will meet Tuesday, March 20 at 6 p.m. at the Watertown Community Center.

March 26

Mt. Juliet City Commission meeting

6:30 p.m.

The Mt. Juliet City Commission will meet Monday, March 26 at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall at 2425 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A public hearing will be at 6:15 p.m.

March 27

Lebanon Planning Commission meeting

11 a.m.

The Lebanon Planning Commission will meet Tuesday, March 27 at 5 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

April 3

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, April 3 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

April 17

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, April 17 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

April 26

Lebanon City Council work session

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet in a work session Thursday, April 26 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.

May 1

Lebanon City Council meeting

6 p.m.

The Lebanon City Council will meet Tuesday, May 1 at 6 p.m. at the Town Meeting Hall at 200 N. Castle Heights Ave.